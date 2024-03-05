The Heat is Rising: New Approaches in Medical Device Manufacturing





Andy Selvy, chief systems designer at industrial heating manufacturer Watlow, explains why medical device manufacturing requires a new approach and where heating technology fits.

In light of COVID-19, health care providers have been moving patients to home health care settings where possible to reduce the burden on traditional health care facilities. This is also a double-edged sword for medical device manufacturers, as demand for certain home medical devices is surging, prompting increased oversight and stricter safety regulations.

Medical device manufacturing is a rapidly growing market. There are over 3,000 device manufacturing companies in the UK, making it the third largest medical device market in Europe and the sixth largest in the world.

Each component used to create a medical device must be constructed with patient safety, reliability, and effectiveness in mind. What is less well known is the role that heating technology plays in some of the most used medical devices.

Heating serves a critical function in many medical devices, from anesthesia delivery systems and respiratory therapy devices to blood and intravenous (IV) fluid warmers and transfusion devices. Without a heater, you can't add moisture to your respiratory system, you can't sterilize equipment, and you can't pump fluids into your body to help stabilize your body temperature after surgery.

Thermal system safety

The IEC 60601-1-11 standard for medical electrical equipment requires manufacturers of household medical devices to identify product safety risks associated with the use of devices in uncontrolled environments by untrained users. That is what is required.

While it may be possible to meet safety standards with traditional technology, it increases both the size and cost of the medical device. Equipment manufacturers naturally want to make equipment smaller, cheaper, and easier to use, but this can be at odds with safety compliance measures. This is where innovations in thermal solutions, including heaters, sensors, temperature controllers, power controllers, and the software that supports them, can make a difference.

Many medical devices require heaters to heat gases and liquids, but these require significant electrical power, increasing the potential for leakage currents and increasing the risk of electrocution. This is an example of how more stringent standards for home medical devices exist and how evolving heating technology can meet them.

Unlike medical devices in a clinical setting, home medical devices cannot be designed with the assumption that there will be a trained operator on site who can use predetermined procedures and tested outlets and equipment. Therefore, safety measures must be built into the design of the device itself.

One way to improve patient safety is to include an isolation transformer that steps down the voltage entering the device, similar to the bricks used to step down the voltage on smartphone chargers. However, isolation transformers are notoriously large, bulky, and expensive, which runs counter to the goal of miniaturizing home medical devices.

Safety and miniaturization

Ensuring safety without the need for bulky and expensive technology starts with designing devices within a systems approach.

For example, it is not enough to create a heater that operates with a leakage current of 95 microamps to incorporate into a device that must operate at less than 100 microamps rated. This type of heater meets the given specifications but consumes the most electricity. out of the available leakage budget. Proper heater design for the entire thermal system must consider these challenging system-level requirements.

Using a systems approach

A new generation of thermal solutions is used to ensure safety and space savings, especially in home hemodialysis machines and respiratory machines.

When selecting an industrial heating equipment manufacturer to support your medical device project, it is important to consider the company's portfolio of industrial thermal solutions.

For example, hemodialysis machines need to keep blood at body temperature to prevent thermal shock. Higher temperatures are also required to disinfect the machine itself.

Today, home medical devices must comply with high safety standards while maintaining a compact, easy-to-use, and lightweight design. Achieving this requires implementing a systems approach in component design. This includes enhancing devices with thermal components to make them smaller, lighter, and more thermally efficient to improve ease of use and comfort for patients.

