Google adds vector search to MySQL database service The Register





Google introduced vector search to its MySQL database service, surpassing open source database custodian Oracle. Until now, Oracle has not added features that could be considered beneficial for running large language models (LLMs).

Chocolate Factory announced a preview of vector search across several Google Cloud databases, including Cloud SQL for MySQL, Memorystore for Redis, and Spanner, Google's distributed database management and storage service.

Andi Gutmans, vice president of databases at Google Cloud, said Google has been innovating very rapidly with vectors over the past 12 years.

Vectors are a foundational element of LLM and have become the focus of major technology companies, governments, and media relentlessly since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022. LLM relies on words or other linguistic components to be represented as vector embeddings based on their statistical similarity to other elements. words. Google was behind Word2Vec, a natural language processing technology introduced in 2013 that was superseded by the transformer architecture adopted by LLM.

By introducing vector search to MySQL, Google overtook Oracle's open source MySQL and ranked second in the market after Oracle, according to DB-Engines.

Dave Stokes, technology evangelist at open source database support company Percona, said Oracle Engineering has no plans to support things like vectors or nearest neighbor search in the community version.

“Unfortunately, Oracle seems to be putting all its resources into HeatWave while doing the bare minimum with the community edition,” he said. “This puts MySQL even further behind other options such as PostgreSQL and the new Vector database. While the commercial version has JavaScript and Vector built-in, the community edition generally lacks new features. This lack of availability will cause customers in the community to seek other alternatives, such as those offered by Google.” ”

The Registrar has contacted Oracle and provided an opportunity to respond.

However, Google is not the only vendor to add vector search to its MySQL service. PlanetScale, a MySQL/Vitesse-based distributed transaction system, announced this new feature last October.

Redis, a popular in-memory database often used as a cache or system broker, promises to offer vector search in future releases.

Last week, distributed document database Couchbase introduced vector search as a new feature in DBaaS Capella and Couchbase Enterprise Edition.

Adding vector search to the platform is the next step in “enabling our customers to build a new wave of adaptive applications,” said Scott Anderson, senior vice president of product management and business operations at Couchbase. said.

Last year, Oracle Database, Cassandra, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and SingleStore added vector search support to their database systems. A segment of specialized vector databases, such as Pinecone, has also emerged to support computing trends.

Noel Yuhanna, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, says vector search is now more or less standard in all serious enterprise databases.

“Companies that don't have one will likely see their growth impacted. Our research shows that around 35 percent of companies are considering vector databases, increasing to 50 percent over the next 18 months. It is expected,” he said. .

He said vector search is becoming important for GenAI applications to find data, images, and documents similar to those emerging in applications such as customer intelligence, fraud detection, chatbots, and content personalization. Ta.

While specialized vector databases have their advantages, Yuhanna says, unified databases provide organizations with more context and a richer data experience. “Vector capabilities are still evolving and many vendors have not demonstrated high-end scale, so no one stands out.”

However, while only about 22% of organizations are currently considering an LLM/GenAI strategy for their databases, Forrester expects that percentage to double over the next two to three years. “Most of the demand we're seeing is for new GenAI apps that want to leverage Vector for new deployments. We're looking at least a few years into the future for existing databases to migrate to Vector,” he said. Yuhanna said.

Cloudera adopts Apache Iceberg to compete with Databricks for most open data tables Read more

Google is also moving its own GenAI models closer to its own analytics environment. Google has announced that users of its data warehouse system, BigQuery, will be able to access Gemini via Vertex AI. New integrations with AI and ML platforms are designed to enable data engineers and analysts to use Gemini models for multimodal, advanced inference capabilities on their BigQuery data.

Yuhanna says that by tightly working together Vertex AI, BigQuery, and BigLake, organizations can not only avoid data movement, but also provide insights, improve data governance and security, remove redundant data, and minimize administrative requirements. He also mentioned that it is useful for reducing costs through compatibility.

He is structuring unstructured data with the so-called lakehouse concept, which is currently adopted by about a quarter of companies to reduce costs and run BI, data science, AI/ML, and operations. BI style is part of the trend of data integration. Insights and SQL analytics on a single platform.

