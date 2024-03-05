Broadcom 2023 Partner Awards – VMware News and Stories





We are pleased to announce the Broadcom Partner Awards, which recognize key partners for their outstanding performance and contributions in 2023. Our award-winning partners have played a critical role in driving innovation, delivering exceptional go-to-market execution, and investing in enablement and technical expertise. While delivering superior results for our customers.

Congratulations to all the winners!

Global WinnersBroadcom Partner of the YearVMware Partner of the YearBroadcom Above and BeyondEducation & Training ServicesGlobal Technical EnablementBroadcom Portfolio Expert Advance Consulting ServicesIMS AwardsGlobal Technical Enablement ProviderTechnical EnablementHCLTech (Europe)A&I (North America)Geo Partner of the YearTricise (Europe)A&I (North America)IdMN8 IdentityICYIT4YOU CONSULTORIA EM INFORMATICA LTDA “SEC4YOU”Enterprise Software AwardsTechnical EnablementAutomworx (North America)Simac (Europe)MSL (Latin America)Infomina (Asia Pacific)GEO Partner of the YearRobert Mark Technologies (North America)HCLTech (Europe)ValueOpsRego Consulting (North America) )Rego Consulting ( Asia Pacific)ITdesignAutomationTriciseRobert Mark TechnologiesAcceleratorMAXXYS AGCprimeResponse SystemsEnterprise Software Knight (Partner Award)Enterprise Software Knight (Individual Award)Daniel Galvez, MSLJurgen Van Puyenbroeck, SimacDoug Kalkowski, WinmilNarashima Gudi, Extra TechnologyEnterprise Software Knight (Partner Award)Enterprise Software Knight (Individual Award)Daniel Galvez, MSLJurgen Van Puyenbroeck, SimacDoug Kalkowski, WinmilNarashima Gudi, Extra TechnologyExpert Advantage AwardsExpert Advantage Consulting ServicesExtra TechA&IGradianInfolockInterlanRising Star Expert Advantage Consulting ServicesBroadcom Portfolio Expert Advantage Consulting ServicesMainframe Partner AwardsHCL TECHNOLOGIES SWEDEN AB (Europe) )Infomina (Asia Pacific)Kyndry l (North) America) Kyndryl (Latin America)Cybersecurity AwardsMarketing ExcellenceInsight (North America)Insight France (Europe)Fastest Growth Converge (North America)LUTECH (Europe)Biggest DealsSHI (North America)Computercenter (Europe)Best PerformersCDW (North America)Threatscape (Europe) )Technical EnablementInfolock (North America)Gradian (Europe)Westcon (Asia Pacific)Shield Security (Latin America)EndpointInsight (North America)SoftwareOne (Europe)SB C&S Corp (Asia Pacific)Interlan (Latin America)Network & InformationInfolock (North America)BT France ( Europe)Shield Security (Latin America)Identity ManagementSHI (North America)VASS CONSULTORIA (Europe)ESOFT (Latin America)Cybersecurity Knight (Partner Award)Infolock (North America)MBCOM (Europe)Westcon (Asia Pacific)Cybolt (Latin America) Cybersecurity Knight (Individual Award)David Ramazetti, Novacoast Ciaran Hayes, ArrowDongbin (Binry) Yang, WestconGabriel Cunha, Blue EyePublic Sector Distributor Cloud Solution Provider MarketplaceAcceleratorInsight (North America)Duonyx (Europe)BLUE EYE SOLUCOES EM TECNOLOGIA LTDA (Latin America)Geo Partner the YearInsight (North America)Inetum, Spain (Europe)VMware AwardsVMware Cloud Foundation Partner of the YearSidepath, Inc (North America)Fujisoft Corporation (Asia Pacific)SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH (Europe)Tanzu Partner of the YearCapstone IT, Inc (North America)BIPROGY Inc (UNIADEX Ltd) (Asia Pacific)Datasolution (Asia Pacific)PQR BV (Europe)evoila (Europe)Software-Defined Edge Partner of the YearCBTS (North America)Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (Asia Pacific) )Application Network & Security Partner of the Year27 Virtual (North America)ECCOM Network System Co., Ltd (Asia Pacific)ITD Solutions (Europe)Fastest Growth Insight Direct USA xFusion Digital Technologies Co., Ltd Metanext (FR) Top PerformersWorld Wide Technology IncBeijingComnandrantech Corp, LtdSoftwareOne AGLargest Deal Ahead, LLC (North America)Bechtle AG (Europe)YUNNAN NANTIAN ELECTRONIC INFORMATION CO., LTD (Asia Pacific)Technical EnablementConverge Technology Solutions US (North America)IPM (Europe) )ECData Information Technology Co., Ltd (Asia Pacific)Marketing ExcellenceSHI International Corp (North America)Computercenter (UK) (Europe)Integrated Global Solutions Sdn Bhd (Asia Pacific)Geo Partner of the YearSoftchoice Corporation (North America)Softcat (UK) (Europe) )PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika (Asia) Pacific)

