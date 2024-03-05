Google reinstates all delisted Indian apps to Play Store following government intervention





Google announced on Tuesday that it will temporarily reinstate all suspended Indian apps on the Play Store, provided developers comply with its policies.

In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily restoring apps for developers who have pending appeals in the Supreme Court. However, Google retains the right to implement and enforce its established business model in various courts. For the time being, we will charge the full amount of applicable service fees and extend payment deadlines to these companies. We look forward to a collaborative effort and look forward to finding a solution that respects the needs of all parties,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The development was announced after Google executives met with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau and a group of Indian founders, the first joint meeting since the company shut down these apps on Friday.

After the meeting, the Minister said that the government recognizes the efforts of technology companies in building a digital ecosystem in India and that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is working with all stakeholders to reach a long-term solution in the coming months. He said he would cooperate.

The company has notified all startups that they have the option to relist all their apps on the Play Store, but in-app purchases will take effect immediately, said an executive familiar with Google's position on the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. stated. This means startups will also have to start paying Google an 11% to 30% service fee.

Google started restoring suspended apps from Saturday, but so far it's based on a “consumption model,” meaning apps can't accept payments from users and instead redirect users to a web page. They are required to sell their services.

Snehil Kanoor, founder and chief executive of the shuttered startup TrulyMadrid, said he viewed this as an abuse of market power by Google.

Two officials said the government would investigate whether the company exercises a dominant market position before sharing its view.

Google executives said in-app purchases will be available in apps soon, but Google will offer longer payment clearing cycles for the time being. The company has not yet made a decision on the payment cycle period, and the matter is under judicial review. On February 9, the Supreme Court refused to grant an injunction against Google's right to enforce the commercial model of the Android marketplace Play Store.

In-app purchases have been a major point of contention, with startups seeking injunctions. Bharat Matrimony founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman on Friday told the Mint that Google's levy of service fees of 11-30% is arbitrary and counterproductive to the startup industry. The company told Mint on Saturday that startups already spend a sizable margin of their revenue on Google's search platform, so any further service fees would be added to the companies. He said close to 70-80% of the net proceeds could be deducted.

It remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the future. The Supreme Court has not yet announced a date for a hearing on the issue, and until then Google has said this will be a temporary model for allowing apps to work on the Play Store.

Published: March 5, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

