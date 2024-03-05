Legacy technology hinders cost-saving innovation





Dive Brief: A recent report from Big 4 accounting firm Deloitte finds that technology infrastructure challenges will help companies realize the goals of initiatives like investments in artificial intelligence aimed at cutting costs and improving profit margins last year. was at the top of the list of barriers that prevented it. His Deloitte survey of more than 300 business leaders around the world found that half of respondents cited technology infrastructure challenges as the main internal barrier to cost control, an increase of 61% year over year. % increased. According to Deloitte, companies are placing greater emphasis on AI and changing their approach to cost reduction and transformation programs. Mauricio Garza, leader of Deloitte's strategy and analytics practice, said in an interview that the rise of generative AI and AI applications overall has made it even more important to keep your house in order from an IT infrastructure perspective. When trying something new in this field, the main barriers become apparent. Dive Insight:

According to a Deloitte study, 82% of companies failed to meet their cost reduction goals in the past year, compared to 72% in the previous survey. This is the highest failure rate ever recorded by Deloitte since the series began in 2008, the report said.

Even among companies that achieved cost reduction goals in the past year, 42% of them are having trouble meeting their goals.

Bloomberg cited analysis by Morgan Stanley strategists as saying that U.S. companies are debating how to manage the cost of announcing earnings at a record pace as they reallocate capital and invest in new technologies such as AI. It was reported in February. Expectations for a soft economic landing have increased focus on cost control as companies prepare to protect margins, the report said.

According to a LinkedIn article written last year by Hewlett-Packard Product Experience Support Manager Daniel Casiano, one of the biggest benefits of using AI in the workplace is the potential for cost savings and increased efficiency.

By automating repetitive tasks and streamlining business processes, AI frees up employee time to focus on more strategic and creative tasks, Casiano said. Citing research from McKinsey & Co., he said AI can improve operational efficiency by up to 40% and reduce operating costs by up to 30%.

Companies looking to reduce costs with AI should be prepared for potentially significant up-front costs, depending on their specific needs, Casiano said. According to the article, building an in-house AI system can cost anywhere from $1 million to $10 million, while using a vendor can cost upwards of $100,000 per year. Although the initial cost may be high, the potential for cost savings and efficiency gains makes it a worthwhile investment for future business operations, the authors said.

Deloitte found that 79% of business leaders embrace generative AI as a tool to drive efficiency, innovation, and improve customer and employee experiences. But in the rush to adopt technology, companies often face legacy technology challenges, Garza said.

As companies look to scale and become more efficient with AI and generative AI, they run into legacy systems and outdated data structures that prevent them from quickly reaping the value of these new technologies, he said. I did.

According to a 2020 McKinsey report, challenges hidden in traditional technology architectures can catch companies off guard and cause problems such as project budget overruns and missed deadlines.

The report said poor management of high-tech debt is hampering companies' competitiveness. The complexity created by old and outdated systems can make integrating new products and features prohibitive.

In Deloittes' research, technology infrastructure challenges have risen to the top of the list of major barriers to cost control efforts, up from fifth place a year ago. Other barriers over the past year included an inability to quickly adjust cost structures to meet demand, compared to 32% in the same period a year ago, compared to 32% in the same period last year. respondents), and an inability to attract/retain key talent (43% vs. 42% of respondents) a year ago.

