Facebook and Instagram went down significantly this morning.





Updated: 2024/03/05 12:09 EST, Manuel Vonnau

Meta services are starting to come back online for many people. We have updated the article accordingly.

Overview Meta faced an outage that left some users around the world unable to access Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Downdetector.com has seen a spike in service issues affecting users in various regions. Meta's failures appear to have been more widespread than Google's. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but the Meta situation is beginning to be resolved.

This morning, Meta experienced issues with some of our most important services. People around the world reported being unable to access Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Some people were temporarily unable to access Google services, but the situation appears to have been resolved much more quickly.

The Meta service issue appears to have started occurring around 10 AM ET and started coming back online around 12 PM ET. Meta communications manager Andy Stone acknowledged there was an issue with the X (formerly Twitter) post and said the company was working on it (via The Verge). His website Downdetector.com, which collects user reports of service outages, shows a spike in many services going down.

Our own testing has confirmed that the issue is occurring across a variety of regions. Google services were temporarily unavailable to some members of our US team, but many of our European staff continued to have access to Google services. Meta appears to be suffering from broader issues, as there were members of his team on both sides of the pond who were unable to access services such as his Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

During the outage, Facebook and Instagram started trending on X in different parts of the world, with people discussing the fact that they don't have access to these other social networks.

At this time, the cause of the outage is completely unknown. In the past, content delivery network services could cause problems for multiple websites, like Cloudflare in October 2023. There have also been problems with undersea cables recently, with several cables in the Red Sea currently damaged and some internet traffic between Europe and Asia being diverted, and that may be having an impact here as well. .

Thanks: Kieron, Moshe

Updated March 5, 2024, 11:50 ET: The article has been updated to show that Facebook is once again accessible to more people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-meta-down-hard-right-now/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos