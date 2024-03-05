AWS follows Google and announces unlimited free data transfer to other cloud providers





Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary AWS said it will now allow customers to transfer data from its ecosystem without so-called “egress fees.”

The news comes about two months after Google announced similar plans, but in Google's case, as the third largest player in the public cloud triumvirate behind AWS and Microsoft, it wants to “lead by example.” There was a strong motivation to show that If it's all Azure, companies may be more inclined to jump to Google Cloud.

However, these decisions also follow provisions set out in the European Data Law, which came into force in January and aims to boost competition by making it easier for cloud customers to switch providers. I am. Through adopting a multi-cloud approach. Or move all data back to your company's on-premises infrastructure.

AWS already allows customers to transfer up to 100 GB of data from their servers each month for free, but this does not cover companies looking to “lift and shift” their entire data store to another provider. This is effectively changing for AWS. Customers as of today.

It's also worth noting that European data law is entirely about promoting competition in Europe, whereas AWS' move applies to the company's operations around the world (similar to Google's announcement earlier this year). ).

Businesses wishing to move data out of AWS are required to contact AWS, and it appears that AWS will issue credits for the data being migrated. However, in a blog post announcing the change, AWS's chief developer advocate, Sbastien Stormacq, said, “We sincerely hope that doesn't happen.”

Now that Google and AWS have announced such plans, Microsoft is likely to follow suit. TechCrunch has requested comment and will update when (or if) we hear back.

It is unclear what today's news means regarding the UK's ongoing antitrust investigation into cloud lock-in practices. The main aspect of this study concerned downlink charges. Assuming Microsoft joins its two rivals in making this change, regulators will have one less thing to worry about.

However, there are other factors at play here. Another issue identified by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) was interoperability, an area where cloud companies are designing their products to work poorly with competing services. As the CMA says, eliminating fees will not necessarily remove “technical barriers to switching”, so regulatory headwinds are likely to continue.

