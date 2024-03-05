Google's new ranking system is designed to stop spam, SEO, and other manipulative tactics





Google is making some new changes to its search ranking system. It's designed to help show good content in the results and hide some of the worst and most cynical stuff on the web. The company says it's doing a better job of lowering the rankings of content that exists solely to summarize other content. This content can be your regular SEO content, but it is also increasingly combating the role of generative AI tools and some of the tricks people use to cheat rankings.

There will always be people trying to manipulate how you reach the top of Google's search results. That's just a fact of the web, and a reality for Google's search team. Google is also constantly making changes to its ranking algorithms to improve search results. I've never heard of most of those changes. Pandu Nayak, Google's vice president of search, says you only see things that have escaped your control, so to speak. Unfortunately, these aren't things you can just wave a magic wand and get rid of.

Google announcing the change indicates two things. First, these are big changes that can significantly change the search experience. Nayak says Google has measured up to a 40% reduction in useless content. And secondly, Google is sending messages to the web. No more spammy and sketchy behavior.

Google is sending a message to the web: Your spammy, sketchy behavior ends now.

Nayak gave three examples of what Google currently considers spamming and intends to downgrade it. The first is content at scale. Sites that create thousands of low-quality articles a day, either through low-wage contractors or AI generators, and then target that content in search results. Nayak points to The Verges Mia SATO's recent obituary spam as an example of the problem to be solved here.

The second type of spamming is what Nayak calls site reputation abuse. This is when an otherwise respectable website rents out part of its site for spammy nonsense. I'm not trying to name and shame anyone here, but I'm sure you've seen sites that make you wonder why there are coupons and why they seem unrelated to the entire site and AI-generated. . The third is the abuse of expired domains. This is when someone buys an abandoned but highly ranked domain, fills it with obscene content, and then jumps to the top of searches. The current situation at the hairpin is an example of how this can happen, and has been covered in detail by Wired in recent weeks.

Nayak said Google gives those involved in abusing a site's reputation 60 days to remove the abuse before making ranking changes. Others take effect immediately. Google has a spam problem, knows it, and is trying to shut it down. A healthy, high-quality ecosystem suffers when spammers and low-quality information providers dominate the rankings, Nayak said.

Of course, the work is not done. We are still in the early stages of thinking about what AI-generated content means, who wants it, and how it should be ranked, and Google is still trying to bring AI to everyone. At the same time as the company is trying to prevent the web from becoming overrun by AI, it will likely face many internal concerns. that. (Even Google's own search engine is increasingly becoming an AI machine.) And there are always new and sneaky ways to get to the top of search results. This is a headache of Google's own making. Since most of our friends on the web exist entirely to prey on Google, Google will always be one step behind.

But for Google to remain Google, it has to be good at finding good things on the web. The company has been moving in that direction for some time now, with plans to prioritize humans over machines and authentic content over clickbait. However, there is a long way to go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/3/5/24091099/google-search-high-quality-results-spam-ai-content The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos