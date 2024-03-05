Technology industry predictions for 2024





Raphael Uman is the CEO of Azion.

Today, it is no longer enough for companies to simply respond to market changes and demands. To stay ahead of the competition and have opportunities for growth (and profits), companies must always look ahead. This allows you to identify potential risks before they materialize and recognize opportunities that, if seized, can provide a competitive advantage.

This year, the technology industry offers an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, transforming not just the way businesses run and applications run, but the way technology professionals work, faster. and cost-effectively rebuild.

Here are three trends for the tech industry in 2024.

Migrate from cloud to on-premises and edge computing

The complexity and cost of the cloud is increasing with the proliferation of legacy applications, and user experience requirements are no longer suited to the cloud's centralized computing model. Additionally, climate-related data center outages and rising global tensions continue to jeopardize the centralized computing paradigm, especially for mission-critical applications.

In response to these challenges, enterprises are increasingly returning to on-premises computing. This is powered by a modern cloud-based software stack that improves on the on-premises experience of the past.

For example, 37Signals announced in 2023 that it was moving its Basecamp project management platform back to on-premises infrastructure after running it in the cloud for more than a decade. Cost was a major factor, resulting in estimated savings of $7 million over five years. The company also discovered an unexpected bonus: median query times were cut in half, improving performance.

To accelerate innovation and increase efficiency, enterprises are turning to edge computing, a modern approach that not only offers much lower costs than cloud computing, but also provides important security features not available with on-premises solutions. We are hiring.

Edge platforms can now simplify the deployment of edge computing, allowing customers to accelerate their use of edge computing with minimal effort. Developers are increasingly interested in developing for the edge. Many people are still unsure about the technology and whether their skills are sufficient for this purpose. However, influencers and leading analysts are beginning to educate the market about the current state and power of Edge, proving that it is faster, cheaper, and easier to use. And a more reliable solution.

Edge platforms abstract infrastructure and operating systems, allowing enterprises to focus solely on software development, while moving away from traditional microservices, APIs, and AI models to programmable, autonomous security perimeters, and new uses. It also supports many types of use cases, ranging from These include smart cities and self-driving cars, but also bring value to fraud prevention, user personalization, service reliability, and real-time data processing and analytics.

For example, one of our customers, Exame, a leading Brazilian magazine, optimized its cloud costs by 70% and increased concurrent access by 40x during the presidential election. Our infrastructure directly handled up to 96% of the traffic.

AI is changing application development

A key change in AI in 2024 will be the acceleration of how applications are built from scratch, how existing applications are modernized, and teams reach new levels of expertise to deliver fully functional prototypes. These changes are a combination of improved developer experiences offered by major service providers and new serverless and edge computing infrastructure capabilities.

These service providers often simply serve as targets for application development tools, making it easy for developers to deploy applications to these providers using traditional CI/CD pipelines. You'll spend less time managing your infrastructure and handling basic system issues such as debugging web server and database errors.

As AI matures in 2024, developers will adopt strategies that rely on AI to generate code or use design-to-code translation. In the new operating model, AI is no longer just a time-saver, but an essential for the baseline level of efficiency needed to increase productivity.

A June 2023 survey conducted by GitHub and Wakefield Research found that 92% of developers are already using AI tools such as code generation assistants, and 70% are improving code quality, task completion time, and incident resolution. demonstrated that they believe AI can bring benefits in several areas. Collaboration is also an expected benefit, with four out of five developers expecting AI to make their teams more collaborative.

Cybersecurity and AI paranoia

As the importance of online presence and data continues to grow, strengthening the security of the infrastructure that supports data and online services has become a goal for all businesses. At the same time, AI has introduced ways to both attack corporate resources and harden them against such intrusions.

AI-powered threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, including advanced deepfakes for phishing and other forms of social engineering attacks, as well as new malware designed to enhance evasion and facilitate autonomous propagation. It also includes technology.

In January 2024, AI tools enabled fraudsters to exfiltrate $25 million from a multinational company based in Hong Kong. They used phishing emails to lure the financial representative into a meeting with the company's CFO and his staff, several of whom recognized the employee, and reassured him of the legitimacy of the unusual transfer request. Ta. Unbeknownst to him, all participants in the meeting were generated using deepfake technology.

Vendors have responded quickly, bringing enhanced security solutions to market. These products focus on enhancing security through real-time data processing and AI models, enabling rapid response to threats. Efforts are also underway to simplify compliance processes by integrating automation tools and AI, streamlining data collection, and speeding compliance workflows. Solutions that fail to provide autonomous security and the necessary flexibility will fall behind.

The state of AI and the state of edge platforms is on the brink of major advancements, with innovations that will have a profound impact not only on businesses and industries, but also on technology professionals. It is up to business leaders to set the stage for successful change in 2024 and beyond.

