Hades 2 is coming, but you'll soon be able to play the original on Netflix Games





The award-winning roguelike game Hades will be joining Netflix Games on March 19, the streaming company announced Tuesday. That means if you have a Netflix subscription (starting at $7/month), you'll be able to play Hades before its sequel, Hades 2, is released in early access in the coming months. However, Greg Kasavin, director of creative at Supergiant Games, said in a press conference that the title will be exclusive to iOS and iPadOS subscribers, as the studio is familiar with those operating systems. (Sorry, Android fans).

Supergiant Games first released Hades in 2018 to near-universal acclaim. The title won various awards at the 24th DICE Awards, including Game of the Year and Action Game of the Year. The game also made history as the first (and so far only) game to win the Hugo Award, an award typically given to works of science fiction and fantasy literature, but in 2021 A special category was created for video games.

In Hades, you play as Zagreus, the son of the mythical Hades, trying to escape from the underworld and reach Mount Olympus. Also, since this is a roguelike game, you will face a different set of challenges each time you play. This unpredictability makes roguelikes especially difficult, Kasavin says, but it's also what makes them fun.

“The best part about roguelike games is starting over,” Kasavin said. “If you get too angry or upset when you die, you'll miss out on what's special about this genre.”

As you play the game, you will not only learn how to defeat different enemies, but also learn more about the different characters and worlds you will meet. You'll meet mythical characters like Achilles, Patroclus, and Sisyphus, who affectionately calls the rock he was chained to, “Baldy''.

Each godlike figure becomes more grounded with each interaction, eventually revealing themselves to be more human than they perhaps want to admit. So while the gameplay in Hades is addictive, it's these interactions between runs that really shine in this title.

If you watched Netflix's mythological series Blood of Zeus and were hoping for an Easter egg in Hades, you'll be disappointed. Kasavin said a priority for his team at Supergiant Games is to ensure the title works well on his iOS and his iPadOS, and to add content beyond what is already included in the game. He said that was not the case.

“The game has gotten some good reviews, so I didn't want to mess with it too much,” Kasavin said. “The really big investment was in making it as performant and smooth as possible, and making the controls feel as good as possible on mobile.”

Here's how to get Hades on Netflix Games when it releases

You can pre-register for the game now or follow these steps after the game is released on the service on March 19th.

1. Download the Netflix app on your iPhone or iPad. 2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account. 3. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the screen. 4. 5. Type “Hades” in the search bar. Tap “Hades”. 6. Tap Get Game.

Apple's App Store will open an additional pop-up asking if you want to download Hades. Once you confirm that action, the game will start downloading to your device just like any other app.

For more on Netflix games, check out titles released in January and February. You can also check out the movies, shows, and games Netflix is ​​releasing this year.

See this: Everything Xbox announced in its Business Update

04:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/hades-2-is-coming-but-you-can-play-the-original-with-netflix-games-soon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos