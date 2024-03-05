Google just explained exactly how things will change ahead of Thursday's DMA deadline





The European Union Digital Markets Act (DMA) compliance deadline is this Thursday, and Google has just published a document explaining exactly what changes it has made (or plans to make) to comply with the law. . These 20+ adjustments vary in scope and impact search users, advertisers, and third-party app developers.

One of the big changes to search is that it now incorporates price comparison results from external aggregators when searching for things like flights and hotels. For example, if you search for a one-way flight to Paris on Google, you'll typically see a module called the Google Flight Unit, which is the company's own internal price aggregation system. Competitive aggregators like Kayak and Tripadvisor have been vocally complaining about Google roaming in their backyards for more than a decade. Starting Thursday, at least in the EU, these results will include some results from these aggregators alongside Google's own flight results.

Android users can easily switch between search engines and browsers to avoid favoring Google products over others. These selection screens appear when you first set up your device, during configuration, and at various intervals during use. The company has already been doing this since 2021, but it will add more selection screens. Google says this option will also be available for desktop Chrome and iOS users in the near future.

Digital consent for advertising is a key part of DMA. Google users will now have to opt-in to having their data shared between the company's various services for personalized ads. This is done from the settings page. Additionally, while browsing, users may see a consent banner asking if they would like to link their data between Google services.

The DMA requires app stores to provide alternative billing systems for in-app purchases. To comply, Google recently launched User Choice Billing (UCB) as an option for developers to provide their own billing system. The program will be expanded to game developers this week. Of course, Android devices can always run third-party apps with their own billing system, but from now on it will be easier to implement it.

Google said that as part of its DMA compliance, it will begin providing advertisers with “additional data that is shared in a way that protects user privacy and customers' commercially sensitive information.” We reached out to the company for information on what that data is. On Thursday, the company will also announce a Data Portability API that will allow users to more easily move data from Google products.

Of course, Google can't help but overshadow it a bit with its compliance announcements, and some of the features it's developed to help people work online faster and more securely, such as providing recommendations across a variety of products. , I told the user that it doesn't work in the following environments: Same thing already. Papa Corporation knows best.

