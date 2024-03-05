Orrick continues to grow New York technology practice with Josh Beser





Josh Besser Partner

new york

Josh advises founders and management teams of venture-backed companies from inception to exit, providing expert legal advice through the perspective of high-growth executives.

Josh is a member of the Orricks Technology Companies Group, where he works with high-growth technology companies and their clients on a variety of corporate matters, including corporate and securities law, company formation, venture capital and growth capital financing, M&A, initial public offerings, and equity secondaries. Representing investors. An offering. Josh brings a unique perspective to working with founders and management teams as venture-backed companies scale, and often serves as a key external advisor to companies from early-stage funding through exit. He is particularly adept at serving as outside general counsel for companies as they reach inflection points of growth, often ranging from Series Seed to Series C and beyond. There, business and legal issues tend to increase, and the experience of outside counsel with deep management experience is especially valuable. . He is an integral part of the company's presence in New York and its commitment to the region's technology and venture ecosystem.

Josh's clients include Misfits Market, Skims, Away, Crossbeam, Topline Pro, and Earth Breeze. In addition,

Josh regularly works with early stage investors and venture studios such as TMV and 25madison.

Josh is a leader in New York's startup ecosystem as a founding member of New York City's TechGC, where he works with the First Round Capitals Fast Track Program to mentor growth-stage general counsel, and since 2012 as an early-stage advisor. I am a lawyer. Stage founder through ERA.

Prior to joining Orrick, Josh was a partner in the New York office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Prior to joining WSGR, Josh was General Counsel at Away, a direct-to-consumer travel brand, named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and one of the Times' 50 Most Genius Companies. He was selected twice. At Away, Josh served as corporate secretary as a member of the management team, building and leading teams across a wide range of business functions including information security, real estate, and global trade. Josh built and implemented Aways' legal strategy and infrastructure at scale, resulting in significant revenue and employee growth, international sales, operational and retail expansion, Series C and Series D funding, and growth stage debt financing. , led Aways' legal team through liquidity transactions and global intellectual property. development and brand protection programs, company readiness to go public, executive changes, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orrick.com/en/News/2024/03/Orrick-Continues-Growth-of-New-York-Tech-Practice-with-Josh-Beser The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos