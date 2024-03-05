Startup scholarships aim to launch more technology companies





The NextCorps Startup Scholarship is a new business scholarship program expected to help start technology-oriented companies. Funded through M&T Bank, this scholarship will enable 15 to 20 people to receive her one-year startup incubation services at NextCorps.

Matt Foley, Director of Startup Incubation at NextCorps, says we understand the challenges founders face in the early stages of building a business. By joining an incubator, accessing resources, and working within a community of other entrepreneurs, you can significantly improve your success rate.

The scholarship is aimed at starting technology-oriented companies and is open to applicants who are women, underrepresented minorities, veterans, people from disadvantaged backgrounds, and those in economic need. have priority. Applicants must be individuals who reside within the nine-county Rochester region, have an idea for a scalable, technology-enabled product or service, and are available for mentorship.

Our goal in partnering with M&T Bank on this scholarship program is to help more individuals, especially those who don't have the means to take the leap and pursue their dreams elsewhere, go from having an idea to starting an early-stage company. “It's about helping people move forward,” Foley said.

This new scholarship initiative, focused on expanding access to critical resources, will help further strengthen local economies and foster more inclusive growth, said M&T Bank Regional President Dan.・Mr. Burns added.

During their 12 months in the incubator, scholarship recipients will have access to NextCorps' prototyping lab and digital media studio, receive structured coaching on market analysis and development planning from resident entrepreneurs, and more than 70 others. Participate in networking opportunities. Startup. Additionally, by the end of the program, students will complete a Lean Canvas or single-page business model created in collaboration with a mentor and EIR. Her one year of service with this membership type typically costs $1,800.

The scholarship will be awarded to up to 20 people in two phases, with the first phase commencing in May 2024. NextCorps will also be hosting a virtual information session on his March 27th for interested parties.

By working with NextCorps, Burns says he hopes to empower local founders to turn big ideas into new startups that have a meaningful impact on communities in the Rochester area and beyond.

Scholarship applications are being accepted until April 5th.

Jacob Schermerhorn is a contributing writer and data journalist at the Rochester Beacon. Beacon welcomes comments and letters from readers in accordance with his policy for comments including the use of full real names. Please send your contributions to the Letters page to: [email protected].

