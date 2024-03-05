Pre-orders are now open for the LG C4 OLED TV, one of the best new TVs for watching sports in 2024





LG

Pre-orders for LG's long-awaited C4 series TVs have officially begun. A best-in-class OLED TV from one of the world's best OLED TV manufacturers, the C4 is an upgraded version of the LG C3 series, one of our favorite sports TVs.

The C3 series is a tough model to beat, as it already boasts a fast 120Hz refresh rate and high-contrast OLED technology. However, LG has outdone itself with the upcoming launch of the C4 series, which boasts up to 144Hz refresh rate, more powerful AI processing, audio improvements, and other great upgrades.

If the upgraded performance isn't enough, you'll need the pre-order bonus. Order a new LG C4 Series TV by March 17 and get a free smart camera, free installation, and more to complete your home entertainment refresh.

Pre-order the new LG OLED TV Need to upgrade to the LG C4 OLED TV? LG

One of the most notable changes that LG has made to its C4 series OLED TVs is the AI ​​processor. The C4 TV's latest Alpha a9 AI enables a faster 144Hz refresh rate. It's also great at upscaling sound and images from lower quality sources, so he can experience 4K resolution in everything he watches, even if it wasn't produced in 4K.

The same goes for audio, where a new AI processor can upgrade to immersive surround sound or remaster it for improved clarity and balance. (To take full advantage of this feature, you need to choose a good soundbar.)

Sports fans will appreciate the addition of a multi-view feature that allows you to split the screen and watch two things at the same time. This could be useful for watching MLS regular season games or other sports whose schedules tend to overlap.

Prices range from $1,500 for the 42-inch C4 TV to $5,400 for the 83-inch version. Shipping is expected to begin March 11th. Pre-order your C4 Series TV now and be the first to receive LG's latest OLED TV.

Key features of LG C4 OLED TV:

Up to 144Hz refresh rate provides seamless motion processing to capture every detail in your game. C4 boasts even brighter and more vibrant colors than C3. A new AI processor automatically enhances image and sound in real-time to provide the best possible viewing experience, regardless of source quality. The new multi-view feature allows you to watch. He can watch two things at the same time on the same TV. Starting at $1,500 at LG Reserve your new LG C4 OLED TV now and enjoy all the benefits

LG is offering lots of great perks to shoppers who order early. Here's what you'll get when you order directly from LG by March 17th.

LG members will receive 5% back in LG benefits that can be used on future purchases. Free installation on wall or TV stand. 25% off SC9S Soundbar. Enjoy an even more immersive surround sound experience with your new OLED TV. Use free HD smart cams for virtual fitness classes, video conferencing, and other interactive TV experiences.

The best part? You don't have to choose just one of these TV shows. Pre-order before the deadline and get as many of these benefits as you like.

Pre-order LG C4 OLED TV

