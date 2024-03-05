What web creators need to know about March 2024 core updates and new spam policies | Google Search Central Blog | Google for developers





Today, we announced the March 2024 Core Update. This is designed to improve search quality by showing less content that appears to be created to attract clicks and more content that users will find useful. We also shared that we have a new spam policy to better address behavior that can negatively impact Google's search results. This post details both our updates and spam policy for creators.

March 2024 Core Update

The March 2024 Core Update is a more complex update than a regular Core Update and includes changes to multiple core systems. This also represents an evolution in how we identify the usefulness of content.

Just as we use multiple systems to identify reliable information, we have enhanced our core ranking system to display more useful results using a variety of innovative signals and approaches. . There is no longer a single signal or system used to do this. We've also added a new FAQ page to explain this change.

This is a complex update and may take up to a month to deploy. Different systems will be fully updated and strengthen each other, which can result in more fluctuations in rankings than a regular core update. Once the update is complete, post it to your Google Search Status Dashboard.

As long as you're creating satisfying content for people, there's nothing new or special that creators need to do with this update. For content that may not be ranking, I highly recommend reading her page for help writing useful, trustworthy, and people-first content.

New spam policy

Our spam policy is designed to combat behavior that can negatively impact the quality of Google's search results. Today, we're announcing three new spam policies to address the growing popularity of bad behavior. They are: abusing expired domains, abusing expanded content, and abusing site reputation.

We encourage content creators to review all spam policies to ensure they are not engaging in such behavior. Sites that violate our spam policy may rank lower in the results or not appear in the results at all. If a site owner has been affected by a manual action due to spam, they will receive a notification through their registered Search Console account and can request a reconsideration of the action.

In addition to our new spam policy, we're also launching the March 2024 spam update today.

Abuse of expired domains

Expired domain abuse is when expired domain names are purchased and reused primarily to manipulate search rankings by hosting content that provides little value to users. For example, you might buy a domain that was previously used for a medical site and use it to host low-quality casino-related content, hoping to find search success based on the domain's reputation from the previous owner. may be reused.

Abusing expired domains is not something people do by mistake. This is a technique used by people who want to use a domain name's past reputation to rank higher in searches even for low-value content. These domains are typically not intended for visitors to find them by any means other than a search engine. It's okay to use your old domain name for a new, original site that's primarily about serving people.

Massive Content Abuse

Massive content abuse is when a large number of pages are generated with the primary purpose of manipulating search rankings and are of no use to users. This fraud typically focuses on creating large amounts of unoriginal content that provides little value to users, regardless of how it is created.

This new policy builds on our previous spam policy regarding automatically generated content, regardless of whether the content was created by automation, human effort, or a combination of human and automated processes. You can take action as needed against content abuse at scale.

Does this change how Google views AI content from a spam perspective? Our long-standing spam policy prohibits the use of automation, including generative AI, if the primary purpose is to manipulate search result rankings. has been defined as spam. The updated policy is in the same spirit and based on the same principles as the previous policy. Expanded to account for more sophisticated and scaled content creation methods, where it's not always clear whether low-quality content was created purely through automation. What's the difference between our old policy for “auto-generated content” and our current policy for “massive fraud”? Our new policy is about creating content at scale for the purpose of manipulating search rankings. is fraud, and is intended to help people focus more clearly on the idea that this applies regardless of whether automation or humans are involved.Abuse of site reputation

Site reputation abuse refers to the publication of third-party pages with little or no first-party oversight or involvement. Its purpose is to leverage ranking signals from first-party sites to manipulate search rankings. Such third-party pages include sponsored pages, advertising pages, partner pages, or other third-party pages. These pages are typically independent of the host site's primary purpose or created without close monitoring or involvement of the host site, and provide little value to users.

The new policy does not consider all third-party content to be a violation. Only content that is hosted without close monitoring and intended to manipulate search rankings is considered a violation. For example, many publications host advertising content that is primarily aimed at regular readers rather than aimed at manipulating search rankings. This type of content, also known as “native advertising” or “ads,” is typically confusing to regular readers of a publication if they find it directly on the publisher's site or if they arrive at the content through Google search results. there is no. There's no need to block them from Google Search.

Our spam policy page lists some real-life examples of what is and isn't abusing a site's reputation. To avoid violating our spam policy, such content must be blocked from Google Search. To give site owners time to prepare for this change, this new policy will go into effect on May 5, 2024.

What ranking signals does my site have? Our core ranking system is designed to work primarily at the page level, and we use a variety of signals and systems to rank individual pages. Understand how. Site-wide signals are also taken into account. Note: Some third-party services provide “reputation” or “authority” scores for sites. These do not correspond to Google's own signals and do not originate from Google. My site includes a coupon area, created in part in collaboration with a third party. Is this considered spam? Many publications host coupons for their readers. If your publication is actively involved in creating a coupon area, there is no need to block this content from Google Search. Readers need a clear understanding of how your publication sources coupons and how coupons work to provide value to readers.

With new policies and continuous improvements to our anti-spam systems, our goal is not only to ensure that our users receive great and useful content; It's also to ensure that people who create useful content find success in search before those who engage in spam.

Once the rollout is complete, refresh your search status dashboard to confirm. We will also provide specific feedback from our users and open a form once the update is complete.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/search/blog/2024/03/core-update-spam-policies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos