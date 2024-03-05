Google takes aim at SEO-optimized junk pages and spam with new search update





Google today took aim at the SEO industry, which is gaming search rankings to destroy the value of Google search results. Often when consumers search the web for product recommendations, reviews, sales, discounts, etc., they rank highly but do not provide the promised expert reviews or useful promotions. It returns low quality or spammy websites. The company says that's about to change with its latest search update.

Google on Tuesday announced a search quality update specifically focused on improving the search quality rankings of websites and will update its Google Search spam policy. In the latter case, Google's new policy will address the need to exclude low-quality content from search, including not only obituary spam but also “outdated websites that have been repurposed as spam repositories by new owners.” It is said that it will happen.

Overall, the update aims to improve Google's ranking system and lower the rankings of pages that are “built for search engines, not people,” the company's announcement explains. This means sites that have a poor user experience or that appear to be designed to match very specific search queries will be affected. Google estimates that through this update and previous efforts, we can reduce low-quality, unoriginal content by 40%.

Google's blog post does not directly mention the term “artificial intelligence” or “AI,” but Search Central's detailed post does. The company explains how this new technology will impact the web by explaining that large-scale content creation methods often leverage “automation.” As these technologies become more sophisticated, it's not always clear whether content was created by humans, automation, or a combination of the two.

Instead, Google says it will focus on the fraudulent practice of creating content at scale to boost search rankings, regardless of how the site is created. This can affect web pages that appear to provide answers to common search queries, but don't actually provide much value to the end user.

Google spokeswoman Jennifer Kutz said the ranking changes “directly address low-quality, AI-generated content that is designed to attract clicks but doesn't add much inherent value.” ”. “With this update, we also address other types of content that may be primarily created by humans, but that don't add much value to users. “It's about reducing the presence of pages that are missing content,” she said. The large-scale content abuse policy will focus on content created by humans, generative AI, or other automated means, Google said.

Google's changes also address “site reputation abuse,” in which websites that typically host valuable content receive low-value content from third parties for the purpose of confusing users and relying on the site's existing reputation. It also refers to hosting quality content on a domain. The company gives the example of also including payday loan reviews on its educational website to gain a ranking advantage, but they no longer give actual practice tests and a large number of people who appear to be doing I can also imagine this impacting product review sites.

The issue was recently raised by 404 Media, which pointed to a recent German study that found that Google's search quality was objectively getting worse after analyzing thousands of search terms over a one-year period. Search marketers agree with this assessment, saying the scammers were winning. Meanwhile, independent sites that focus on niche markets, like HouseFresh's air purifier review site, are suffering from an increase in SEO spam, drowning out artificial spam. Expert product research. In a blog post last month, HouseFresh wrote that “Google is crushing independent sites like ours,” and that product recommendations from major media publishers appear to be not legitimate editorial reviews. We discussed in detail how to outperform reviews on Google.

This update addresses the abuse of expired domains to mislead consumers into thinking new content is part of the old site, and the resale and reuse of domains to increase low-quality content and spam. We also deal with cases where

If Google successfully addresses these issues with its search quality updates, it could have a significant impact on how consumers perceive the usefulness of Google Search, which many have seen in the wake of advances in AI. Publishers, as well as Arc's web browsers and news readers, have noticed a decline in clicks to their websites and startups, sacrificing website traffic to keep publishers' sites afloat. We are trying to leverage AI to summarize information.

Google said it would publish the policy two months before it goes into effect on May 5 to give site owners time to make changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/03/05/google-takes-aim-at-seo-optimized-junk-pages-and-spam-with-new-search-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos