Google employees accuse executives of “promoting genocide'' over relations with Israel





A Google engineer caused an uproar at a New York technology conference when he accused executives of the search giant's Israel-based operations of collaborating with the Israeli government and “promoting genocide.”

Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev was speaking Monday at the Mind the Tech conference in New York City when a man wearing an orange Google T-shirt stood up and said he was He identified himself as an engineer in the company's cloud division.

I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide, apartheid or surveillance,” the technologist said, drawing jeers and jeers from the audience at the conference, which was sponsored by Israel's business newspaper.

A Google Cloud engineer heckled an Israeli-based company executive over the company's relationship with the Israeli government. Caroline Haskins/X The incident occurred Monday at a pro-Israel technology conference in Manhattan. Caroline Haskins/X

Project Nimbus puts people in the Palestinian community at risk,” the engineer said.

As the engineer was led out of the room by security, he shouted: “Don't let apartheid cloud your mind.” Don't use technology for apartheid.

In April 2021, the Israeli government announced that both Google and Amazon would become partners in a $1.2 billion initiative called “Project Nimbus” to provide “comprehensive cloud solutions” to government agencies, including defense facilities. did.

The conference was held to “emphasize the importance of a unified global technology community that stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel in ethical leadership.”

Regev abruptly ended his speech when another demonstrator interrupted, shouting “Liberate Palestine.”

Some people in the audience became irritated and one person could be heard shouting. “Go somewhere else and support terrorism.”

When Project Nimbus was announced, an anonymous group of Google and Amazon employees published a statement in the British newspaper The Guardian condemning the partnership.

“We cannot support our employer’s decision to supply Israeli military and government technology used to harm Palestinians,” the tech workers wrote in October 2021.

Demonstrators interrupted a speech by Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel. Caroline Haskins/X Regev was discussing a partnership between Google and the Israeli government.education for excellence

Last November, a group of Google employees, including “anti-Zionist” Jews, Muslims, Palestinians, and Arabs, told management to terminate their Nimbus contract for “providing material support to this genocide.” They distributed an open letter calling for the same.

The Israeli government has been accused of widespread human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, based in Gaza, carried out a cross-border attack on October 7, killing about 1,200 Israeli soldiers and civilians.

In 2021, the Israeli government announced a $1.2 billion cloud computing partnership with both Google and Amazon.Reuters

In the months that followed, Israel conducted military operations in the Gaza Strip that have so far claimed the lives of an estimated 30,000 Palestinians.

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/05/business/google-engineer-accuses-company-exec-of-powering-genocide-over-israel-ties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos