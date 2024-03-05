40% reduction in “useless” content





Google announced major updates to its search algorithms and policies to combat spam and low-quality content on its search engine.

According to the company, the March 2024 Core Update is now live, which is more extensive than regular Core Updates.

This update includes algorithm changes to improve the quality of search results and reduce spam.

Here are the details:

Improved quality ranking

One of the main focuses of the March 2024 Core Update is to enhance Google's ranking system.

Elizabeth Tucker, Director of Product for Search at Google, said: “We are enhancing our core ranking system algorithms to ensure we display the most useful information on the web and reduce unoriginal content in search results.”

The company has been working to reduce useless, unoriginal content since 2022, and the March 2024 update builds on that effort.

Sophisticated ranking systems give you a better understanding of whether a web page could be more useful, provide a better user experience, or seem like it was written primarily for search engines rather than humans. You will be able to do it.

Google expects this update, combined with previous efforts, to reduce low-quality, unoriginal content in search results by a total of 40%.

Google says:

“We believe these updates will reduce the amount of low-quality content in search and direct more traffic to useful, high-quality sites. Based on our evaluation, we believe that this update and this… By combining these efforts, we expect to reduce low-quality, unoriginal content in search results by 40%.”

New spam policy

In addition to ranking adjustments, Google is updating its spam policy to remove “lowest quality” content from search results.

Google says:

“Starting today, we are taking action against more types of this manipulative behavior. Our ranking system prevents many types of low-quality content from ranking higher in search. However, this update allows for a more targeted response based on our spam policy.”

Massive Content Abuse

Google is tightening its policies against using automation to generate low-quality or unoriginal content at scale to manipulate search rankings.

The updated policy focuses on fraudulent activity that creates content at scale to boost search rankings, whether involving automation, humans, or a combination of both.

Google says:

“This allows us to take action on more types of content that create little or no value at scale, such as pages that appear to have answers to popular searches but fail to provide useful content. becomes possible.”

Abuse of site reputation

Google is addressing the issue of site reputation abuse, where trusted websites host low-quality third-party content in order to take advantage of a hosting site's strong reputation.

Google provides the following examples of site reputation abuse:

“For example, a third party may publish payday loan reviews on a reputable educational website and benefit from rankings from the site. If such content ranks high in search, It can confuse or mislead visitors who have very different expectations of your website's content.”

From now on, Google will consider such content to be spam if it is created primarily for ranking purposes and without close monitoring by the website owner.

Abuse of expired domains

Google's updated spam policy targets expired domain abuse, where users buy and reuse expired domains to boost search rankings for low-quality content. This behavior can mislead users into thinking that new content is part of an older, trusted site.

Timeline

The March 2024 Core Update is now rolling out.

Your website has a two-month grace period to comply with the new Site Reputation Policy. Other changes will take effect this week.

Google's announcement highlights the company's continued efforts to improve the quality of its search results.

“Search helps people with billions of questions every day, and there are always areas where we can improve,” said Tucker. “We continue to work hard to reduce low-quality content on search and show you more information created to help people.”

FAQ How does Google's March 2024 Core Update aim to improve the quality of search results?

The March 2024 Core Update aims to improve the quality of search results through several measures:

Enhancements to the core ranking system algorithm. We focus on displaying useful information while reducing unoriginal content in search results. Based on the initiative launched in 2022, low-quality and unoriginal content is expected to be reduced by 40%. Implement sophisticated ranking algorithms to more accurately identify content quality and user experience. What new spam policies has Google introduced with this update?

Google's spam policy updates include the following areas:

We have strengthened our defenses against large-scale content abuse, including automated content and low-quality human-generated content. Stricter measures against reputation abuse for sites where low-quality content piggybacks on the reputation of trusted sites. Measures targeting the abuse of expired domains to prevent reused domains from misleading users with low-quality content. How long do I have to comply with Google's new spam policy?

Websites have specific deadlines to ensure compliance with Google's latest spam policy.

There is a two-month grace period for websites to comply with the new Site Reputation Policy. Other updates related to the March 2024 Core Update will be implemented within one week of announcement. Google emphasizes the importance of quickly adapting to these changes to maintain or improve your search rankings.

