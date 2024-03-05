



Ruby Media Group CEO Kris Ruby joins “Fox Report” to discuss the backlash Google is facing over allegations of anti-white bias in its artificial intelligence image generator.

Digital consultants who combed through files on Google Gemini found that artificial intelligence (AI) models have built-in biases due to parameters that define “toxicity” and determine what information is “hidden.” I warned you that it is.

On December 12th, Chris Ruby, CEO of Ruby Media Group, said: “I just broke the world's most important AI censorship story. See if anyone can understand. Let's see. Hint: Gemini,” he posted a creepy tweet.

“The Gemini release contains a ton of data. It's explosive. Let's take a look at the actual toxicity and bias prompts,” she added. “According to the data, all sites are classified as having a specific bias. Should we use that as part of the dataset to define toxicity?”

She was the first technology analyst to flag these potential concerns about Gemini, months before reporters and social media users noticed problems with the AI's responses.

Here's a breakdown of Ruby's working theory for Gemini AI, how toxicity can affect model output, and what that means.

Google co-founder says the company is 'absolutely screwed' with GEMINI's image generation

Kris Ruby combed through data related to Google Gemini to better understand how it is trained and what parameters are set under the hood. (X/screenshot/sparklingruby/photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Google DeepMind, one of the labs that helped develop the AI ​​chatbot, said in a Dec. 6 blog post introducing Gemini that it can “identify and label problematic content such as violence and negative stereotypes. announced that they have constructed a “safe classifier for identifying and classifying

These classifiers, combined with “robust filters”, were intended to make Gemini “safer” and “more comprehensive”.

To ensure that Gemini's output follows company policy, Gemini uses a dataset of 100,000 sentences containing “varying degrees of toxicity taken from the web” developed by experts at the Allen Institute for AI. We used benchmarks such as “Real Toxicity Prompts''.

Real Toxicity Prompts is described as a testbed for assessing the likelihood that a language model will produce text that is considered “harmful”, i.e. text that is likely to offend someone into approval.

To measure the “toxicity” of documents, Real Toxicity Prompts relies on PerspectiveAPI. It scores texts based on several attributes such as toxicity, severe_toxicity, profanity, sexually explicit, identity attacks, cheating, threats, and insults.

Some of Real Toxicity Prompt's metadata includes “banned subreddits” and labels of factual reliability (“facts”) and political bias (“bias”) for a set of domains .

In one example posted on social media by Ruby, the website Breitbart was given a rating of Bias = True and Trustworthiness = Low. Meanwhile, The Atlantic was labeled Bias = Left, Credibility = High.

Google GEMINI: Former employee tech leader suggests what went wrong with AI chatbots

File photo: The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Ruby, author of The Ruby Files – The Real Story of AI Censorship, said much of Gemini's output was corrupted because the input rules were “contaminated” by data from real toxicity prompts and the training of the filters used by the AI. mentioned that there is a problem.

“If the systems that create the output are corrupt or ideologically skewed, you can't filter the output to a desired state. Google is essentially trying to figure out what's harmful and what's not. “We corrupted the training data and prompts by using inappropriate definitions,” she told Fox News Digital. .

“If these prompts were the core of the system or served as a model for how to create the system, that's a problem. That doesn't necessarily mean they're the cause of the problem,” she says. clarified later. “The only way to know the specific cause of an output problem is to be completely transparent about the model's internal parameters, rules, weights, and updated data. Data matters, because what goes wrong Because we can get a working theory of what happened. It's a snapshot in historical time.”

Only Google employees close to the situation can articulate the AI ​​safety and liability pipeline, she added.

As with many AI chatbots, these prompts are not transparent. She pointed out that when asking a question to Gemini and getting a result, users cannot inspect the rules at the time of training or the inference used to generate its response.

She suggested that the fundamental problem with machine learning technologies like Gemini is how toxicity is defined behind the scenes.

“Once a baseline of toxicity is defined, technology companies use safety labels, filters, and internal scoring to shape the digital world,” Ruby said. “When it comes to AI censorship, those who control the definition of toxicity control the outcome. All model actions (generative AI outputs) are fundamentally determined by how toxicity is defined. Your version of toxicity shapes the world around you. What I think is toxic, what you think is toxic, I may not be.”

According to Ruby, the problem is not the prompts, but the fundamentals of the model and the definitions, terminology, and labels that guide the behavior of the AI ​​model.

“Unfortunately, we currently live in a world where a small number of corporate executives have tremendous power and importance in defining toxicity. It will shape how the model behaves,” she added. “The public rarely gets an inside look at how these decisions are made. You will be forced to accept that decision without having one.”

Ohio senator calls for Google to be 'broken up' amid Gemini disaster: 'One of the most dangerous companies in the world'

This photo illustration shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with the constellation Gemini in the background. This photo was taken on February 8, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Therefore, the concern is not necessarily bias from specific employees or datasets themselves, but rather how these play out together and how they influence each other. While people may try to simplify the problem to a single culprit, Ruby said the “truth” is “much more complex.”

“The technical aspects of automated machine learning drive the results, and the lack of insight into this rules-based process is itself a form of censorship,” she continued. “We have been misled into thinking that censorship only occurs among those responsible for personal email authenticity and safety. This is part of the picture, but it is far from the whole picture. In reality, the core of AI censorship is the ontology involved: “Harmful, biased, and unsafe.'' Adversarial prompts and research papers provide a glimpse into how a model has been attacked. However, it does not indicate how the model weights the words.”

Many aspects of machine learning are not publicly available or explained in a way that shows how bias is built into these systems. Questions raised by Ruby (such as “How often is the training data cleaned up?”) “How often is the model retrained?” “What types of machine learning models?” Is this behavior reinforced?” is rarely asked or given vague answers.

Ruby concludes that the reluctance to communicate toxicology and safety-related ontologies to the public is due to censorship. How words and phrases are weighted has a huge impact on which topics are visible or relegated to the background. Ruby said these words and phrases are calculated and weighted by correlation with “misinformation entity maps” and little-known natural language processing.

“Every action has a reaction (output). Every prompt has an invisible command. If you don't understand where your words are on the line between toxicity and safety, “You never know what's going on. We have automated machine learning filters built in that kick into overdrive,” she continued.

Google's 'echo chamber' workplace undermines fairness: former employee

A former Google employee previously told Fox News Digital that Gemini may have made “significant operational oversights.” (Tobias Schwartz/AFP/Jonathan Lahr/Nulfoto/David Paul Morris/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Journalists and politicians on Capitol Hill have spent ample time warning about the potential effects of censoring individuals through their removal from social media platforms and their ability to engage online, but the debate surrounding AI censorship has Concerns are synonymous with questions surrounding the end of physical society. media.

In the case of AI, what is removed is not humans, but rather parts of the historical record that allow citizens to engage with society as it is, rather than how algorithms and their creators perceive society. Ruby said falsifying historical records essentially deprives citizens of their right to understand the world around them.

“Even if someone is banned from a social media platform, they may still join another one. If historical records are removed from the internet and AI is used to change agreed historical facts, “This is going to affect the entire information warfare landscape. Even if Google didn't intend it, this is going to affect the entire information warfare landscape.” “Why? Because they over-optimized their internal machine learning rules to suit their ideological beliefs,” she said.

Ruby also differentiated Gemini from Google Search, the core product that made Alphabet one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Unlike search, Gemini routinely edits answers to user questions and may refuse to answer questions containing certain keywords. He points out Ruby that one of the most important aspects of search optimization and ranking is intent. Does this search match the user's information intent?

Exclusive: Montana AG claims Google Gemini has 'political bias' and may have violated law in letter to CEO

Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at an event in New Delhi on December 19, 2022. ((Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

In Gemini's case, Ruby suggested there was an “extreme mismatch” between the user's search intent and the chatbot's generated AI output.

Last week, Google shut down Gemini's image generation capabilities after users on social media reported that Gemini was creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black, Native American, and Asian people. It stopped.

Since Google suspended Gemini image generation on Thursday, Alphabet shares have fallen 5.4%, with a market capitalization of $1.798 trillion to $1.702 trillion, according to data provided to FOX Business by Dow Jones. , resulting in a loss of $96.9 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees on Tuesday that the company was working “around the clock” to correct the Gemini bias, saying the images produced by the model were “totally acceptable.” I can’t.” The company plans to restart its image generation capabilities in the coming weeks.

If Gemini continues on this path, Google could end up creating products that are “useless” to users, potentially making the company “obsolete” in the ongoing AI arms race. Ruby predicted.

“AI tools must be used to help users. Unfortunately, AI tools help build a world that reflects the internal worldview of product teams, which is far removed from the reality of users.” “This is why Google is rapidly losing market share to new AI search competitors,” she said.

Read more on FOX Business

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/google-gemini-using-invisible-commands-define-toxicity-shape-online-world-digital-expert The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos