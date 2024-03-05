Tech Expo showcases aerospace technology excellence to defense partners





The aerospace industry's unwavering commitment to providing innovative, integrated solutions to solve the most challenging problems facing the national security space community was on display at the recent Department of Defense (DoD) Technology Expo for Space. I did. At the first event, senior leaders from the Department of Defense's Office of Space were invited to see first-hand parts of the aerospace R&D portfolio, ask questions, and interact with each other and aerospace about future priorities and partnerships. I did.

In response to rapid changes in the space domain driven by new threats, cutting-edge technologies, and changing industry landscapes, in-house research and development in the aerospace industry is critical to meeting ongoing challenges and delivering capabilities. It plays a role. Additionally, the aerospace industry is actively prioritizing investments that provide unique capabilities and bridge the gap between commercial providers and the U.S. government to solve some of the toughest problems in space.

Steve Isakowitz, President and CEO of Aerospace, welcomes attendees to the inaugural event.

Through our Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO), we have focused our investments to strategically pursue the most important things that matter to our future, not just the prototypes we develop and the way we operate our business. said Steve Isakowitz, President and CEO of Aerospace. In recent years, significant investments have been made in the technologies discussed today, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), autonomy, robotics, laser communications, and quantum. These are very interesting and challenging things for us, and we need to take advantage of these capabilities as much as possible. Because if you don't, your enemy will.

Leverage your investments in future threats

The event will outline the role that investments in technology and aerospace capabilities have played in meeting and defeating threats, highlighting the impact these advances have on securing and improving the nation's warfighting capabilities. I did.

Marty Whelan, senior vice president of the Aerospace Defense Systems Group, said that to prepare for future conflicts, we need to look to the future so we can start working on this technology today. When it comes to combat, all of our services are related to space. We must be resilient because we depend on the universe. And we derive that resilience from technological advances.

Several technical sessions will be held during the event, the first of which will focus on aerospace research, including high-efficiency additively manufactured mirrors and a proposed space debris mitigation and disposal plan to address the lunar-star space gap. The focus was on the innovative space capabilities enabled by the development. – Safety standards and policies. The event also included sessions dedicated to Dynamic Space Operations (DSO), including the differences between positional and reactive operations, the use of kinetic operations to reduce threats and accomplish missions, and how this future could be achieved. The role of aerospace investment in making this possible was highlighted.

During the “Making Transformational Investing” panel, the audience interacted directly with the panelists.

Sessions focused on automation, data analysis, and artificial intelligence for utilization in space projects were also held. This session will discuss projects related to mission management and orchestration, developing data analytics capabilities for autonomy, co-funding a joint effort with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to explore ML operations in space, and more. , covered research in the aerospace industry in developing advanced technologies for data utilization. and generative AI.

The event will include a panel discussion on transformative investments, followed by flash talks, confidential briefings, and advanced research such as Lasercomm cross-link terminals, quantum, and photonics at the Aerospace Experimental Laboratory (xLab) and Physical Sciences Laboratory (PSL). It also included an exhibition with a unique concept. , Moonlighter, Edge Node, Paladin, and other prototypes and in-space testbeds.

Invest now for a secure tomorrow

Aerospace industry corporate strategies are focused on aligning capabilities to meet the evolving needs of government partners to stay ahead in the dynamic space domain. A key pillar of its strategic approach is to continue expanding and deepening its technical expertise in aerospace.

“We have committed resources to priority investments and segmented our portfolio across the breadth and depth of our technical expertise,” said Dr. Debra Emmons, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Aerospace. Investments in architecture, policy, and end-to-end capabilities, as well as investments in our nation's modernization and digital future, will further ensure our role as the nation's trusted partner for mission success across the space enterprise. Masu.

Investments in aerospace play a critical role in driving innovation and advancement of nations' space capabilities, and the company remains committed to strategically growing its capabilities and expertise to shape the future. is.

