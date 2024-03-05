Alphabet (GOOGL) enhances Google Maps with new features





Alphabets GOOGL Google is gaining significant momentum in the digital mapping space with continued enhancements to Google Maps.

In this context, the company announced a feature in Google Maps that displays building entrances to some selected users, addressing the issue of navigating to specific building parts on the map.

This change is intended to improve the user experience and ensure accurate directions to your business or location.

Alphabet is expected to gain a firm following among Android users thanks to this latest feature.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. Price Consensus Chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Focus on Google Maps

Apart from the latest rollout, Google is adding 'at-a-glance directions' to Maps on Android and iOS, providing live ETAs and directions on your device's lock screen with periodic system notifications. Masu.

Additionally, Google has introduced wearable and navigation-related updates. This includes public transportation directions in Google Maps for Wear OS, as well as driving, biking, and walking directions, as well as suggested routes and compass-guided map views.

The company also plans to introduce additional features to its Maps application that will allow users to delete location-related activity on Android and provide location controls such as location history and timeline status.

All the above initiatives will enable the company to take advantage of the growth opportunities that exist in the global digital map market. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global digital map market is expected to reach $73.1 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Additionally, the expansion of Google Maps efforts is in sync with Alphabets' increasing focus on strengthening its Android services. This will strengthen Google Services, which continues to be a key growth driver for the company. The company's stock has gained 44.5% over the past year, compared to the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's growth rate of 46.8%.

Strengthening the Google Services division is expected to improve overall financial performance in the coming days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenue is $286.52 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 11.7%.

story continues

fierce competition

Alphabet's increased efforts to enhance its Google Maps offering will position it to compete well with peers such as Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT, which are also working together to enhance their Maps offerings.

Apple is going from strength to strength with its Apple Maps service.

Specifically, Apple announced Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses to manage location cards and customize information for the more than 1 billion users on Apple Maps, including adding photos, logos, and promotions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is capitalizing on the success of Bing Maps with new feature updates.

Microsoft has introduced live traffic updates to Bing Maps. This allows users to plan their journeys more efficiently by providing real-time information about traffic conditions during their commute.

Zacks Ranking and Another Stock to Consider

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better ranked stock in the broader Technology sector is CrowdStrike CRWD, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CrowdStrike stock has increased 25.7% since the beginning of the year. CRWD's long-term profit growth rate is 36.07%

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free stock price analysis report

CrowdStrike (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Click here to read this article on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/alphabet-googl-enhances-google-maps-164600247.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos