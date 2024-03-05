Google changes search results to eliminate SEO spam





Google is tweaking its algorithm to better weed out spam and automated content amid complaints that the quality of its search results has declined. The company says the ranking update, which will be announced in May, will remove low-quality content from searches. Most notably, Google says its engine is great at eradicating today's automated (AI-generated) content that is difficult to discover.

Google says it will take learnings from its 2022 algorithm tweaks to reduce useless and unoriginal content and apply them to new updates. The company says this change will send more traffic to informative, high-quality sites. Combined with an update from two years ago, Google estimates that this revision will reduce spammy and unoriginal search results by 40%.

This update includes a core ranking system that helps you better understand whether a webpage is useless, has a poor user experience, or feels like it was made for search engines rather than humans. , Google product management director Elizabeth Tucker wrote. This may include sites created primarily to match very specific search queries.

Google appears to be targeting AI-generated SEO spam with a note on massive content abuse. The company says it's ramping up its efforts to tackle the growing problem of sites that generate garbage, automatically generated articles (and is also focusing on old-school, human-generated spam).

Now, the way content is created at scale is more sophisticated, and it's not always clear whether content is being created purely through automation, Tucker said. With this change, Google will take action against more types of content that create little value at scale, such as pages that pretend to have answers to popular searches but fail to provide useful content. It is said that the following measures can be taken.

Google's changes would be welcome if they do what they promise, as AI-generated content farms have been plagued with content that fires shotguns to attack systems. . Sites spamming only that content may be easier to spot, but scenarios where once-reputable media outlets experiment with AI-generated spam (CNET and Sports Illustrated are recent examples) are affected. It will be interesting to see if.

Another change to the algorithm will tackle the practice of reputable sites hosting low-quality third-party content aimed at milking the site's reputation. Google provides an example of an educational site that hosts third-party payday loan reviews. Now, any very low-value third-party content that is created primarily for ranking purposes and without the website owner's close monitoring is spam, Tucker writes.

Finally, Google's updates are said to be effective in eradicating expired domains that someone has purchased and turned into clickmills. Search engines start treating these websites as spam.

Improvements won't be immediate, as Google has given site owners two months' notice to adapt accordingly. The search engine changes will take effect on May 5th.

