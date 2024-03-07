University of Iowa moves distance learning online





The University of Iowa Board of Trustees recently recommended closing three off-campus study centers and moving the graduate programs they host online.

Amy Kristof Brown, dean of the Iowa College of Business, said that even if classes were offered, 50 to 80 percent of classes would end up being closed or not offered because not enough students enrolled. and pointed out that faculty and staff commute to the center. Teaching a class to just a handful of students. On the other hand, there was a waiting list for the same classes offered in an online format.

It didn't make sense to keep the center open. As a result, the university will no longer offer in-person courses at the Birchwood Learning Center in Davenport, about an hour's drive from the main campus in Iowa City, and at the Tippy Business College Cedar Rapids Learning Center, about 30 minutes from campus. The board also recommended closing the Scott Community College Learning Center, about an hour away from Riverdale, which offered social work courses.

As national interest and confidence in online learning has grown over the past five years, what's happening in the squares of Iowa?

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 53 percent of U.S. students were enrolled in at least one online course in the 202223 academic year, compared to 35 percent in the 201819 academic year. In his 2023 survey by Champlain College Online, 84% of respondents said online institutions are as good or better than brick-and-mortar colleges in meeting the needs of adult students ( In 2017 he was 64%).

Inflation, declining enrollment, and predictions of an impending demographic cliff are forcing educational institutions across the country to consolidate their physical footprint, with the largest efforts underway in Pennsylvania and Vermont It is. Last year, due to declining enrollment, the University of Wisconsin System closed one of its branch schools and moved the other three completely online.

But Iowa State's enrollment has remained relatively stable, dropping to 29,909 students in fall 2021 but rebounding to 30,042 students in fall 2023, according to data from the Registrar's Office. The university is saving more than $400,000 a year by closing her three learning centers, but administrators said the decision was not because students faced immediate financial hardship. .

Students want online options

Christophe-Brown said it's a decision on where to allocate resources. It is better to be able to teach 40 students than to teach 8 students.

The center, located in Riverdale, has been serving distance learning students pursuing master's degrees in social work for 50 years. And since the mid-1990s, he said, the university has offered master's degree courses in business administration and analysis in Davenport and Cedar Rapids, with an emphasis on serving working adults who take the courses part-time.

Years ago, it made a lot of sense for professors to go to students and increase their convenience by coming closer to where they lived and worked, said the College of Business. said Jennifer Blackhurst, associate dean of graduate professional programs at . He said. The center was still open when the pandemic forced all students online. Once public health restrictions are lifted, the center will reopen and Blackhurst expected students to return to in-person classes.

What she found was that students were not choosing to attend classes in person, she said. Some of them may want to work remotely and decide not to go to downtown Cedar Rapids. Or, you can get a quality learning experience with this online format we offer, without having to take the time to drive your car after work, or even go to daycare or drive home. Some people have noticed that.

UIs Business School was interested in carving out a space in the growing online education market even before the pandemic. The company launched an online version of its MBA in 2019, with about 240 students taking the course, which was scheduled to run alongside face-to-face classes at its learning center. But more students than expected have expressed interest in the online format, and that trend has only grown stronger since the pandemic.

Blackhurst said there are some areas in Iowa that the center doesn't reach, and he wanted to provide services to a broader area than just the center. The plan was for it to be small, but the coronavirus pandemic upended those plans.

For the fall 2019 MBA program, the Davenport Center had 92 students in-person and online, and the Cedar Rapids Center had 287 students. The majority were taking classes in-person, but at the time, the university did not differentiate between online and in-person enrollment.

By the time in-person classes resumed in fall 2021, the Cedar Rapids Center program had 88 in-person students and 290 online students. The Davenport Center had 23 students in face-to-face classes and 175 students in online classes. In-person classes at Davenport were canceled in 2022, but this year 54 students took in-person classes at the Cedar Rapids center and 637 enrolled online.

As of this semester, the MBA program is UI's largest graduate and online program, with about 1,500 students enrolled, Blackhurst said.

A similar situation occurred at the university's social work master's program, which has held classes at the Riverdale center since the 1970s.

Applications for in-person programs at the center fell from 29 to 10 between 2013 and 2022, while applications for online programs jumped from 30 in 2018 to 72 in 2022. did. Increased demand has led the School of Social Work to focus on expanding its online programs. UI spokesperson Chris Brewer said in his email that the MSW program is due to increased demand.prospects are expected in the region of [the Riverdale center] Applies to online programs.

local brand power online

Administrators hope Iowa State's online programs will attract local students, following a broader trend of increasing interest in online programs, especially those offered by local institutions with familiar brands such as UI. I am.

Richard Garrett, principal research officer at research and consulting firm EduVentures, said that even if people don't necessarily want to go to a branch school, they will absolutely prioritize an institution's online program, saying online programs are the successor to a branch school. It was characterized as. Learning centers were once the face of distance education. As long as this situation continues, distance-free access defined by co-location within the same state will continue to be available.

This co-location allows online programs originating from traditional universities like UI to leverage local market expertise and differentiate themselves from similar programs offered by national online education giants such as Southern New Hampshire University and Western Governors University. can be converted into

There's room for both [models] right now. Garrett said Iowa's decision is completely logical and poses no risk in the short term. That's where the market is headed.

Gilbert Henschke, dean emeritus of the Rossier School of Education at the University of Southern California, said UI's closure of the learning center is a wise response to two of the biggest trends in higher education: financial distress and the growing demand for online education. He said that there is.

Many educational institutions have branches or centers. These are expensive items for staff, providing parking and maintenance, he said. It makes economic sense to unload some of that real estate and put it online. Past models don't work as well as they have, so it's important to be a little more conservative and cautious going forward.

