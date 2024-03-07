Ability Summit 2024: Improving accessibility through AI technology and innovation





Today, we kick off the 14th annual Microsoft Ability Summit. This is an annual event that brings together thought leaders to discuss how to promote accessibility to close the disability gap.

This year's summit has three key themes: Build, Imagine, and Include. “Build” invites us to explore how we can leverage the insights of people with disabilities to build accessible and inclusively. Take a closer look at best practices for designing accessible buildings, events, content, and products. And Include highlights the challenges and opportunities that AI presents for creators, developers, and engineers.

Katie Jo Wright and Dave McCarthy discuss Katie Jo's journey living with the complex disorder of chronic Lyme disease. Get insight from Deaf creator and performer Leila Hanaumi. International accessibility leader Sarah Minkala, U.S. Special Advisor on International Disability Rights, U.S. Department of State. Stephanie Cadieux, Chief Accessibility Officer, Government of Canada; Dig into mental health with singer, actor, and mental health advocate Michelle Williams.

We also plan to start a few things along the way.

Advances in accessible technology

Accessible technology is essential to empowering the more than 1.3 billion people with disabilities around the world. This new chapter in AI brings with it increased possibilities and increased responsibility to get it right. We're learning what impact AI can have, from potentially closing the gap between thought and action to making it easier to code and create. But there is still work to be done. We will continue to improve accessibility by leveraging every tool in our technology toolbox.

Today, we're introducing the latest technologies and tools from Microsoft to help you achieve this goal, including:

Copilot for Windows makes accessibility easy. Starting in late March 2024, new accessibility skills will be enabled on Windows. Ask Copilot for Windows to launch live captions, narrator, and other accessibility features. Learn more: Windows Blog M365 empowers creators to build accessible content. A set of tools to help creators create accessible content, including Accessibility Assistant, is now available in Insider preview for Word, and Outlook and PowerPoint have also been shared coming soon. Ales Holecek will also share some examples and early research on neurodiversity and his M365 Copilot, which reduces content creation time and shortens the gap between thought and action. Today at Azure AI for Accessibility, we're sharing six new examples of his: Seeing AI is now available in 14 additional languages ​​(33 languages ​​total) and plans to deploy its latest generative AI models, including richer descriptions for images and chat features for photos and documents. Azure AI Audio description solution accelerator. An upcoming new solution accelerator that uses Azure GPT-4 Turbo with Vision to explain videos for people who are blind or have low vision. WPP will be demonstrating how this works, and the solution accelerator is currently accepting sign-ups.

Technology can also help address long-lasting challenges, such as finding a cure for ALS (motor neuron disease). Azure proudly supports the ALS Therapy Development Institute (TDI) and Answer ALS, nearly doubling the clinical and genomic data available for research. In 2021, Answer ALS provided open access to its research through the Azure data portal Neuromine. This data has since enabled more than 300 independent research projects around the world. Adding his ALS TDI data from his ongoing ALS Research Collaborative (ARC) study will allow researchers to accelerate the journey to finding a cure.

We'll also preview some of our ongoing work using custom neural voices to give people with ALS and other speech disorders a voice. We've been working with the community, including Team Gleason, for some time to ensure this technology is used for good, and we plan to release it later this year.

YouTube video

Click here to load media

Accessibility as a fundamental right

Building inclusively in an increasingly digital world requires protecting fundamental rights, and throughout the day we'll be sharing partnerships across our community to advance this.

Also:

Discussion with Eileen Arenberg and Tanya Harris on access to competitive integrated employment and economic equity. Talk about the workplace and fair compensation. The British Association for Employment Support (BASE) will share its work to support disabled, neurodiverse and disadvantaged people in the UK to find and maintain careers. They have been using Microsoft Teams and community training to improve their digital skills to modernize their supported employment sectors. The Hunger Project speaks to the importance of connectivity as the foundation of accessibility. She works with community partners in Malawi and around the world to provide access to connectivity and support for accessible spaces, training materials, and digital accessibility. The Rijksmuseum will discuss its partnership with the visually impaired community to use Azure AI Computer Vision and Azure OpenAI to provide detailed text descriptions for over 1 million works of art. This video brings that experience to life.Next steps: Accelerate your accessibility efforts

Through Ability Summit, industry leaders share their learnings and best practices. Today, we're posting his four new Microsoft playbooks and sharing what we've learned from working in physical, event, and digital environments. This includes a new Mental Health Toolkit, created in partnership with Mental Health America, with tips for product manufacturers to build experiences that support mental health conditions. and building an accessible campus leveraging best practices from the Global Workplace Services team responsible for building footprints worldwide, including the new Redmond headquarters campus.

Please join us to watch content on-demand at www.aka.ms/AbilitySummit. Technical support is always available through the Microsoft Disability Answer Desk. Thank you for your partnership and commitment to building a more accessible future for people with disabilities around the world.

