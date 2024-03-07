Adobe's new Express app brings Firefly AI tools to iOS and Android





Adobe has released a new app for Adobe Express, its cloud-based mobile design platform. This provides his iOS and Android devices with the same creative, editing, and Firefly-powered generative AI capabilities that desktop users enjoy. The new Adobe Express app, currently available in beta and free to try, lets users easily create creative assets like social media posts, posters, and website banners, and Creative Cloud members can easily create creative assets like social media posts, posters, and website banners within the mobile app. Access and edit Photoshop and Illustrator files directly. .

Adobe Express Beta is free to download and includes premium features like generative fill and text-to-image effects powered by Firefly at no additional charge while you test your app. Although Adobe has not announced a general availability date, these premium features are locked into the subscription (starting at $9.99 per month), giving users full access to all Adobe Express tools on both desktop and mobile. You will be able to access it.

The new app beta features the same Firefly-generated AI tools as the desktop version of Adobe Express, including Text to Image.Image: Adobe

Starting from day one, Adobe Express users will not be able to view projects from their existing mobile app in the new beta app. However, once the new app leaves beta, all historical data from the old app will be carried over in a seamless transition, Adobe Express Vice President of Products Ian Wang told The Verge on his phone call. It will be.

The new Express mobile beta shares the same platform as the desktop version that was updated last year. This means collaborative workflows will be restored if you're using the beta app, allowing your team to collaborate on the same creative project on both desktop and mobile devices. Those still using the current Adobe Express mobile app will no longer be able to use these features.

Processing of the generative AI features is done cloud-based rather than on the device itself, but not all smartphones are compatible with the new beta. A list of supported devices can be found here. The beta version of the Adobe Express mobile app is available on the Google Play Store on Android, but iOS users must sign up here because Apple has limited the number of beta users.

Adobe Firefly AI functionality has been available as a standalone web app since September 2023 (and very accessible on mobile devices), which is good enough for experimentation but not convenient to use in a design workflow. is. In contrast, the new Express beta is the first mobile app to include these features alongside other design tools, and rival design platforms do not make their unique Magic Studio AI capabilities available to mobile users. , giving it a much-needed edge over Canva.

