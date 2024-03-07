How beauty companies can reduce risks associated with using AI technology





Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest trends in beauty technology in 2024, and for good reason. According to a report published this month by The Business Research Company, the major player in AI in the beauty and cosmetics market is LOral. SA, Beiersdorf AG, Olay, Shiseido, Procter & Gamble, Pure & Mine, Yous Skincare, My Beauty Matches, EpigenCare Inc., mySKIN, Haut.AI, Luna Fofo, Revieve, Anokai, Youth Laboratories, and the space will be available in 2027 is expected to reach $6.8 billion at a CAGR of 14.4%.

The report defines the main types of AI in the beauty and cosmetics market as personalized recommendation tools, performance marketing measurement platforms, demand forecasting and supply chain tools, real-time customer service platforms, and AI-based beauty devices. There is. But what risks does incorporating these AI technologies and tools pose to beauty industry companies, and do the benefits outweigh the risks?

To answer these questions and take a closer look at this rapidly growing area of ​​the beauty industry, Cosmetics Design consulted attorneys Kelly Bonner and Agatha Liu of the Duane Morris Law Firm for their insight and experience. I heard.

Kelly Bonners' practice focuses on litigation risks and regulatory issues affecting companies in the cosmetics and personal care industries, as well as complex cross-jurisdictional commercial disputes involving FDA-regulated products and consumer branded products. Agatha Liu has been helping clients with AI. Since we opened our practice, we have used our experience and training to address your legal needs.

Common uses of AI in beauty and associated risks

One of the most common uses of AI technology is to personalize products and provide personalized product recommendations. Bonner explains that as beauty becomes more personalized, customers will be able to visualize new looks (virtual try-on technology) and communicate through chatbots that act as virtual assistants and provide personalized product recommendations. Companies are increasingly deploying AI technology to enable them to communicate with others.

In addition, robots are increasingly automating beauty tasks for customers, such as applying cosmetics and other beauty products to human faces and bodies, Liu said.

While these tools can help consumers make beauty product purchasing decisions, Liu said there can be significant risks at various stages of using AI technology. For example, she explained that companies that collect training data from third-party sources to develop their own AI technology may run the risk of intellectual property infringement.

Additionally, because companies seek input from customers to feed certain AI technologies, they can be at risk of privacy violations, especially given the highly personalized nature of this industry, Liu said. says.

Additionally, when companies use AI technology to create certain products and services, they may run the risk of harming their customers, Liu continued. [which] It can manifest itself in many different ways. For example, AI-generated skin care recommendations may follow the results of flawed research or be based on biased assumptions, or AI-generated beauty tips for customers may sound like personal attacks or be excessive. He explained that customers could suffer if the content contained incentives to spend.

Other challenges relate to product claims, Bonner added. Fundamental challenges include making product claims that are false or misleading, unsubstantiated, or that blur the line between products regulated by the FDA as cosmetics and products regulated as over-the-counter drugs. That includes ensuring the software avoids it, he said.

Risk reduction

Beauty companies that want to use existing AI software, but want to reduce the potential risks of doing so, should investigate and test existing tools to ensure accurate and relevant results and robust privacy protections. Liu recommends making sure you have the following. He advised companies developing proprietary AI tools in-house to adopt guardrails to reduce algorithmic bias and data flaws.

Additionally, regardless of how beauty companies integrate AI tools into their business practices, companies should educate and train their employees and customers on the usage and limitations of AI tools, and ensure that software vendors, engineers, customers, and the need to establish agreements with relevant parties. It is important to define IP ownership, clarify data handling, and reduce liability, Liu said.

Points to note regarding AI technology for beauty companies

Today's AI technologies can save considerable time not only in performing traditional services but also in uncovering hidden insights about consumer motivations and behavior; generally lacks transparency and suffers from hallucinations, and still requires considerable human review.

Therefore, while companies are encouraged to incorporate AI technology into their products, they should closely monitor how AI technology is used and what is produced, and take adjustments and remedial actions as necessary. He recommended that such measures should be taken.

Bonner said tools like VTO technology and conversational AI can deliver personalized experiences in real-time, generating customized product recommendations, visuals and descriptions that appeal to the way Gen Alphas think and shop. I added that it can be done.

However, he cautioned that it is critical for companies to balance innovation and compliance, especially as technological innovations often outpace legal regulations and consumer protection standards. Ultimately, she concluded that these are business judgments and risk assessments that companies must make, and that it is important to seek legal advice when making them.

The future of beauty AI

Regarding the future of AI technology in the beauty industry, Liu shared that generative AI has made it easier to search and generate desired content. [and] The beauty industry in particular is characterized by insatiable curiosity and the constant pursuit of improvement, and there is a trend toward accelerating information exchange through AI tools.

Moreover, in their efforts to establish themselves in the market, attract customers, and promote the dissemination of accurate and useful information, an optimistic outlook will lead companies to be more sensitive to customer preferences and be more careful in their content. She pointed out that she would be more enthusiastic about curation. Dynamics drive improvements and expanded adoption of innovative AI equipment.

Bonner echoed Lewes' sentiment, saying that as brands compete for younger, more tech-savvy consumers who are increasingly interested in skin care and anti-aging aesthetics, brands are increasingly looking to personalize content across platforms, especially as they compete for younger, more tech-savvy consumers who are increasingly interested in skin care and anti-aging aesthetics. He added that he expects to increasingly rely on conversational AI tools. Make product recommendations for your skin concerns, visualize before and after images, and use aging filters to identify new concerns.

