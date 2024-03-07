How porn bots took over TwitterExBulletin





Illustration: Jackie Ray/NPR

Illustration: Jackie Ray/NPR

The routines of loyal X (previously known as Twitter) users remain relatively simple.

Open the app and scroll to see what The Discourse is for that day. I'm drawn to someone's ideas and want to take a quick look at their replies.

But when you expand, you're suddenly bombarded with a swarm of desperate, half-naked women urging you to click on LINKINBIO. The accounts themselves typically have no original posts, use stolen images as profile pictures, and include spammy links to webcam sites in their profiles.

Profiles often don't have anything else listed. Sometimes I mused poetically about my interests, like, “I'm looking for sex. Do I want to have sex?”

Twitter has long had a bot problem, but that changed after the platform watered down its moderation and started “prioritizing” paid users in replies. It's just one symptom of the broader decline of social media platforms currently underway.

How Twitter has changed

For critics, it's tempting to say that Twitter's problems started after Elon Musk bought the company in 2022, but according to Emarketer (formerly Insider Intelligence) principal analyst for social media and the creator economy, Jasmine Engberg says the platform's woes predate its polarized ownership. .

”[Musk] “We acquired Twitter at a time when the digital advertising market was depressed due to the economic downturn,” she said, noting that in times of economic uncertainty, companies reduce brand advertising and spend on platforms deemed less necessary. He added that it had also been reduced. And Twitter checked both boxes. ”

Still, Enberg said Musk's unconventional leadership style and outspoken views on everything are accelerating the platform's difficulties in securing sustainable advertising, with major companies facing the prospect of less-reflected revenue. He said he jumps at the first sign of a brand's ethos.

“Musk gave advertisers a reason to leave Twitter,” she said. “And what we've seen over the past few months is that he's given them reason and reason to stay away.”

On the business side, Musk disbanded the Trust and Safety Council and cut staff overseeing content moderation, two things Enberg said were important to keeping the platform safe for advertisers and users. Reduced.

“Again, Twitter didn’t necessarily have the best track record.” [with misinformation and bots]But advertisers believed that Twitter was on their side and working hard to combat these issues,” Enberg said. “And now that's not the case.”

And with the combination of reduced content moderation and the introduction of profile enhancements for paid users, the path of persistent porn bots begging you to check out their digital motu has become so visible that its own meme brand has been born. .

This sense of change on Twitter isn't just imagined. According to Emarketer analysis, X's advertising revenue decreased by 54% in 2023.

The platform is expected to earn $1.89 billion in ad revenue in 2023, according to Emarketer, a figure that would bring X's ad business back to 2015 numbers, Enberg said.

“There are a lot of questionable ads on X right now, which is a clear sign that these big brands aren't coming back anytime soon,” she said. “And that means courting political advertisers and small businesses to find a new advertiser base.”

“We'll continue to see a lot of questionable ads on Twitter, which is really damaging to the user experience.”

X/Twitter has undergone major changes since Elon Musk took over.Sergey Gapon/AFP via Getty Images .

. Sergey Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. X user data shows that usage among most age groups has remained relatively stable despite platform disruption over the past few years.

One notable change is that the average time spent on the platform has increased dramatically among men aged 18 to 24. That rose from about 90 minutes a week in July 2022 to 157 minutes a week in 2024, according to data compiled by Measure Protocol.

NPR requested an interview with a representative for X about this story, but did not receive a response.

Understanding “Ens***ization”

While Twitter has undergone a remarkable and public transformation, it's not a particularly troubled corner of the Internet that is experiencing a sudden and unprecedented rise in spam.

For years, users and technology reporters have watched websites, social media platforms, and search engines decline in real time. Simply put, the internet is much worse now.

Technology journalist and science fiction author Cory Doctorow uses the phrase “Ens*** He coined the word “ification''.

Doctorow spoke with NPR's Ari Shapiro in December about the app lifecycle and the user experience death spiral. The fate of Facebook, for example, could provide some insight into what might happen in the future, he said.

“They started by offering very good deals to end users. Show me what you want and never spy on me.’ It’s your fault,” Doctorow said.

“And once those users are locked in, they start to take away some of the good stuff that you gave them and make it more difficult because once you're in the same place with all your friends, it's very hard to leave. We passed it on to advertisers and publishers.”

Doctorow said that once they were locked in, the price of advertising became even higher, except that advertisers and publishers weren't making much of a profit either. And publishers needed to post more content not just to get recommended, but to be seen by subscribers.

“And that's the final step,” Doctorow said. “At this stage, there is only residual value left on the platform that platform owners believe will keep users and the business customers they draw on the platform. And at that point we are at the beginning of the end. .”

Next chapter on apps

The period from the late '20s to today has been marked by a relatively seamless transition of power from one big platform to another, starting with the walls of Myspace and ending with the tortuous infidelity saga of TikTok.

But for all the skeets and toots that have gone into that effort, there has yet to be a successor to Twitter deemed worthy enough for a large-scale transition. Max Chavkin, senior reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek and co-host of the podcast Elon, Inc., says we may have surpassed the moment when app saturation peaks, and that state They argue that it has been around for quite some time.

“During the pandemic, people spent far more time online,” he said. “Then all these online businesses suddenly exploded, and not just social networks, but online retail, news, and pretty much everything else that happens in front of a computer, just kind of fell off a cliff. Amazing. It’s the right thing to do.”

Chavkin, who wrote an article about how the next big app is going to be nothing, said social media companies are building on the idea of ​​endless growth and how people are comfortable with spending a third of their day on screen time at any given time. He said he was betting on the idea that he could spend on

“The more time people spend, the more [social media], businesses make more money. As a result, everyone is maximizing their engagement. So this can lead to cultural issues and even business issues,” he said.

Chavkin argues that other experts have warned. Maximizing engagement by any means possible means algorithms will amplify the most infuriating and controversial content. The reason is to keep users online, regardless of how screen time affects their well-being. But he argues that this is not only bad for our collective consciousness, but also not a sustainable business model.

“If that's all you have in there, what you have has no value at all,” he said. “Obviously, these social media companies are famous for being good at making us do what they want on their apps, but there are limits to that. And we're pushing that in every way.” I think we are seeing the limits.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/03/07/1235784919/twitter-x-bots-social-media-elon-musk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

