New study finds wasabi preserves papyrus





Preserving ancient artifacts is a difficult task, but perhaps no one knows this better than the conservators of ancient Egyptian papyri, whose oldest extant samples are almost 5,000 years old. .

If not stored in a temperature and humidity controlled area, ancient papyrus can become colonized by fungi that can degrade the organic material. These fungi can be difficult to remove without causing further damage to the papyrus. But now a team of researchers, primarily based in Egypt, has discovered a safe and effective way to remove fungi from papyrus without damaging the pigment. It uses the Japanese plant wasabi.

This wasabi is not the paste wasabi that you often see with sushi dishes. Although wasabi is edible and delicious, it is actually very rare and is sometimes ground into powder. The researchers placed the infected papyrus in a sealed chamber next to a simple mixture of wasabi powder and water. The mixture released vapor into the air, and after three days, the researchers observed that simply exposing them to wasabi vapor was able to eradicate the fungi in the papyrus samples.

Author Hanadi Saada, a microbiologist at the Grand Egyptian Museum, first became interested in wasabi during a visit to Japan in 2014. After learning about wasabi's well-established antibacterial properties in his research, Saada made sure to stop by the grocery store and buy a bag of pure wasabi powder to take back to Egypt.

Real wasabi is rare and expensive, and is not served with most sushi around the world. Susan Slater/CC BY-SA 4.0

Saada began experimenting with wasabi as a potential treatment for papyrus. It became clear to her that “wasabi can not only kill microorganisms on papyrus without leaving side effects, but also improve the tensile strength of papyrus.” To prove wasabi's effectiveness, Saada and his colleagues did not use ancient papyrus. They prepared samples of modern papyrus by painting it with different colors and heating it over several months to simulate the natural aging process. These samples were then exposed to different fungal species.

To remove fungi from these samples, the team developed a wasabi protocol. First, I dried the slight moisture from the papyrus. Fungal cultures were then swabbed, cultured, and incubated in the lab. The degree of growth indicates the severity of the infection, and that measurement was used to calculate the concentration of the wasabi mixture. The infected papyrus was then placed in a vacuum-sealed chamber next to a freshly prepared mixture of wasabi and distilled water. “Wasabi emits smoke, and that smoke can eradicate microbial infections,” Saada says.

Saada says there's not much research or documentation about fungi and papyrus. Developing this method is exciting, she says. This is a relatively simple and inexpensive method that does not require synthetic chemicals, and is good not only for the papyrus but also for the health of the people involved in the process. Additionally, the average papyrus sample with a moderate to severe fungal infection only requires about 20 to 25 grams of wasabi powder.

Papyrus usually needs to be stored under climate-controlled conditions to prevent fungal deterioration. Gary Todd/flickr

Marieka Kay, director of conservation services for physical collections at the University of Michigan, which houses North America's largest papyrus collection, said she remains somewhat wary and skeptical. “It's true that nothing has been published about this so far, but that's not really the point,” she says. In her years of work with papyrus, Kay says, “I've never heard of mold being a problem,” but she does know that mold is a problem with books and other regular paper materials. That's for sure.

A proven method of dealing with fungi in conservation is to use a vacuum cleaner through a HEPA filter, followed by a mist of an ethanol solution. Although the paper states that “natural biocides are considered safer for humans and greener for the environment,” Kei does not really believe that the use of wasabi is less harmful to human health than ethanol. I have my doubts about whether it's good or not, and would like to see more detailed research to back that up. She also points out that in this new study, the researchers tested their method on new artificially aged papyrus. It will be interesting to see if the same results are seen when she “tests it with the real thing,” she added.

Despite these caveats and limitations, Kay says it's interesting to see this kind of innovation and outside-the-box thinking. “We always want to find new tools, new techniques, new ideas to bring to our work.” After all, “papyrus is basically the oldest thing that conservators work on; It’s extremely valuable,” she says.

