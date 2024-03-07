How Google can make Pixel Watch 3 a winning smartwatch





While the Pixel Watch 2 is a huge upgrade over the original, the Pixel Watch 3 leaves a lot of room for improvement.

The biggest change I'm looking forward to this year is longer battery life. Google isn't alone. Achieving multi-day battery life is a challenge for many smartwatch manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung. But as health tracking continues to be a big part of smartwatch appeal, battery life that reliably lasts more than a day or two is key. This turns your Pixel Watch into a better sleep tracker, essential for measuring your health.

But battery life is just one of the ways we hope to improve the Pixel Watch in Google's next model. Other health metrics, new health metrics, and additional size options that don't require a Fitbit Premium subscription are also on my list.

Google typically releases new Pixel Watch and Pixel smartphones in October, so it's expected to maintain that release schedule in 2024.

Extend battery life

Google Pixel Watch 2 with charger attached

James Martin/CNET

Battery life always seems to be the Achilles heel of smartwatches. Like its main competitors, the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Pixel Watch 2 typically lasts about a day on a single charge. However, Google has made some improvements between the first and second generation of his Pixel watches, allowing the new model to enable an always-on display that lasts 24 hours. With that in mind, we hope to see even more enhancements in the next version.

There's another reason to be optimistic about the Pixel Watch 3's battery life. Google recently made changes to the way its Wear OS operating system switches between the watch's main processor and a secondary, low-power coprocessor. This should improve power efficiency and extend battery life. Light tasks, such as viewing notifications from your phone, should require less power. This is good news not just for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch, but for all of its Wear OS watches, and we've seen these improvements work in the new OnePlus Watch 2.

This power efficiency improvement, combined with the updates Google is making to the Pixel Watch 3's battery, could significantly extend its lifespan. And that's important considering that (Google-owned) Fitbit's fitness tracking tools play a big role in setting the Pixel Watch apart from other Wear OS smartwatches. Sleep is a major part of the health equation, and it's hard to track your sleep consistently if you have to charge your watch every night.

different size options

Google Pixel Watch 2.

Richard Peterson/CNET

Like its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 is available in a 41mm size. This is fine for someone like me with small wrists, but I think others may find his Pixel Watch 2's screen too small. My former colleague Stephen Shankland said that metrics can be difficult to see on the Pixel Watch 2, for example when mountain biking.

Other smartwatches come in two sizes to suit different wrists. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm size options, and Apple sells the Series 9 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. But Google isn't alone in sticking to a single size. The OnePlus Watch 2 and TicWatch Pro 5 also only have one option, but each watch skews toward the larger side.

In fact, Google might take a page out of Samsung and Apple's book with its next Pixel Watch. According to a report from 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 3 will be getting a new 45mm size option in addition to its current 41mm size.

New global health indicators

Pixel Watch 2 workout options.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

In 2021, Fitbit launched the Daily Readiness Score, which evaluates how well-rested you are based on factors such as activity, sleep, and heart rate variability. But in 2024, I'd like to see Google take it a step further and differentiate itself more clearly from rivals like Oura and Garmin.

The existing version of Daily Readiness Score can already provide recommendations tailored to your recent sleep and activity. For example, if your readiness is “good,” the app might recommend exercising moderately and not pushing yourself too hard.

I think Fitbit could do more in this area with a broader type of assessment that incorporates other data points such as stress. Fitbit already has a separate stress management score that shows how your body deals with stress, including how your activity and sleep affect your stress levels. However, it would be interesting to have a comprehensive metric that could combine factors such as readiness and stress levels to paint a more comprehensive picture of our current state.

It's unclear exactly what's next for the Fitbit app, but Google is planning some big changes this year. Fitbit Labs, a program that uses AI to further connect the dots between health data points, will be available to Fitbit Premium members in late 2024. With Fitbit Labs, you can ask questions like why today's run seemed harder than before. The company mentioned the program during his Made by Google keynote speech last year.

But in a more recent conversation with CNET, Google's Ajay Surie also said the technology could help Fitbit users set fitness goals.

“We also see great potential for AI to help drive the right recommendations towards the goals we want to set,” he said. “Because one of the biggest problems we see in the health space is getting users to stay focused and stick to what they're trying to accomplish. I have this problem too.”

Get more features without Fitbit Premium

Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel 8 with the Fitbit app.

James Martin/CNET

The free Fitbit app lets you track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and see trends related to your health metrics. However, many of the comprehensive data points that provide more context require a $10/month Fitbit Premium subscription. For example, the Daily Readiness Score mentioned above is only available with a subscription, as is Fitbit Labs and Fitbit's monthly personalized sleep analysis tools. You can see your sleep and stress scores without Premium, but a subscription is required to get the full breakdown behind those ratings.

It's not uncommon for health and fitness coaching services to charge a subscription fee. Oura similarly charges $6 a month, and the Whoop band requires a hefty $239 annual fee. But we'd like to see Google offer more information under the free tier, even if it's just an inflated version of the Daily Readiness Score.

That would make Pixel Watch even more useful as an out-of-the-box fitness tracker. This is important as Google faces new competition from OnePlus and Samsung. Both companies make Wear OS watches, but they don't require a subscription for health tracking features. Samsung also plans to release new health metrics such as his My Vitality Score and Booster Cards in the Samsung Health app later this year.

smarter assistant

Google's AI assistant Gemini will introduce itself to you over the phone.

Screenshot by Google/Lisa Lacey/CNET

Google has already brought its Gemini AI model to smartphones, and we hope smartwatches will be next. The current version of his Google Assistant is already responsive enough and useful for tasks like setting timers, checking the weather, and quickly starting a workout. But there are many ways a smartwatch could benefit from a more advanced assistant.

What if a more powerful version of Google Assistant summarized the notifications and emails you received instead of just showing them on your wrist? It is important to have an assistant who can reduce this. And a smarter version of Google Assistant could do just that.

But after Gemini's image creation tool came under fire for creating historically inaccurate images of people, it wouldn't be surprising if Google delayed its rollout to new devices.

Software support period extended

Google Pixel Watch 2 and Google Pixel 8

James Martin/CNET

Google will provide three years of software updates for the Pixel Watch. It's not terrible, but the company offers much longer support for its Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 8 family has been receiving new versions of Android for seven years now, making the Pixel Watch's three-year timeline seem short in comparison.

Smartphones are a much more important part of our daily lives than smartwatches, so it makes sense that Google would support Pixel phones for a long time. Still, I'd at least like to see Google match Samsung, which supports its Galaxy Watch 6 lineup with five years of software updates.

Only Google knows what's next for the Pixel Watch and its other products. But a long-lasting Pixel Watch with more advanced health tracking and a smarter virtual assistant could make Google's next watch a winner.

