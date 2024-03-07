UK boosts agricultural innovation





The UK is working with the Current and Emerging Threats to Honduran Crops Innovation Laboratory (CETC), led by Zamorano, the Guatemalan Institute of Agricultural Science and Technology (ICTA), the International Potato Center (CIP), and the Pennsylvania State University, and funded by: -IL). Feed the Future – USAID, Understanding Potato Phytophthora Management for Use in Farmer Field Schools.

The workshop was organized by Zamorano and ICTA in collaboration with experts from CIP and was carried out in Chimaltenango and Quetzaltenango to improve skills and conduct research on potato late blight management with technicians and growers, understand potato production in Guatemala, and conduct experiments. Coordination of activities for the establishment of the division was carried out. .

The UK Government has prioritized the development of best practices in agriculture, particularly the use of technology in agriculture (agritech). The challenge for farmers in the UK and around the world is to produce more nutritious and healthy food while at the same time achieving significant environmental benefits, such as improving soil, saving water and reducing carbon emissions. It's about bringing. From robotics to sensors to big data, new developments in science and technology are rapidly changing the way farmers work and making it easier to apply innovative practices.

Agritech is a diverse field. It covers any technical or scientific innovation or practice used to improve the productivity or sustainability of agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, and forestry. This includes on-site storage and processing of food and non-food products. Animal health and welfare of livestock, fish, horses, and companion animals.

Given the UK experience and the fact that agriculture is a fundamental pillar of the economies of Guatemala and Honduras, it is vital that we partner with local, regional and international organizations to share best practice that has a positive impact on agriculture. has value. This allows producers to face the effects of climate change, lack of water resources, pests, etc.

The workshop brought together more than 60 participants, including technicians and producers from ICTA, the Guatemalan Ministry of Agriculture (MAGA), Caritas Social Pastoral, technicians from the Western Social Development Cooperation (CDRO), and students from the University of San Carlos, Guatemala. Participants participated.

Nick Whittingham, British Ambassador to Guatemala and Honduras, said:

We know that potato late blight is a challenge not just in the UK but globally. It is very important for crops to apply practices that allow their control. We believe that innovative technologies and practices provide a bridge for farmers to achieve better results in less time and optimize resources.

