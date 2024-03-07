Oura to sell smart rings on Amazon as competition between Apple and Samsung intensifies





A close-up of Oura's Gen3 Horizon ring and its sensors.

Oura

Oura will sell smart rings on Amazon, the company's latest retail expansion as the health and wellness wearables sector continues to grow.

Starting Thursday, Oura will offer a full selection of rings and accessories that U.S. shoppers can purchase on Amazon through its brand store. We also sell sizing kits to help customers find the right fit and offer discounted prices comparable to sizing kit prices.

Oura's new e-commerce approach with Amazon builds on its partnership with Best Buy announced last year, giving the company its first large-scale U.S.-based retail opportunity. Previously, the company primarily sold products directly to consumers through its website.

“Amazon is a natural step for us,” said Doug Sweeny, Chief Marketing Officer at Oura. “It's a huge ecosystem, and it's very important in terms of product reviews and searches.”

The move also comes as Oura faces new challenges from Samsung in the smart ring space. Samsung's latest wearable product, the Galaxy Ring, is set to launch this year with health tracking features such as heart rate and sleep monitoring, and the ability to provide users with a score of their readiness for the day.

Apple is also adding more health features to the Watch series.

The Oura ring is equipped with research-grade sensors that track everything from heart rate to body temperature to sleep cycles. That data is then analyzed to provide insights into your activity, exercise, stress levels, and overall health.

Amazon was one of its direct competitors in the field of devices that target people's wrists, fingers and other body parts. But despite being worth billions of dollars, this market has seen a shakeout in recent years. Amazon stopped selling its Halo wearable in April last year, citing the crowded segment and other reasons. Fitbit, an early wearables leader, was acquired by Google several years ago and integrated into the Google Pixel Watch by Alphabet.

