Has innovation in cycling technology gone crazy? | GCN Tech Show 324





This week we talk about the Giro's new wild-looking bike helmets and how Pogar achieved the greatest solo victory of all time at the Strade Bianche. Additionally, as featured technology, we introduce two new bikes and a new power meter pedal. We'll also introduce you to the latest hookless he errors discovered in pro racing.

0:00 Welcome 0:27 Key talking points10:36 Pogar rules Strade Bianche16:12 Hot & Spicy Techniques22:20 New Obea Diem #AD @orbea 24:00 Hookless Drama29:09 This week's comment33:50 Bicycle storage

