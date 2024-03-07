Former Google engineer arrested on suspicion of stealing AI technology secrets destined for China





The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that it has charged a 38-year-old Chinese citizen living in California with stealing confidential information from Google while secretly working for two China-based technology companies.

Former Google engineer Lingwei Ding (also known as Leon Ding), who was arrested on March 6, 2024, “secretly partnered with a China-based AI company while stealing confidential Google trade secrets and other sensitive information. transferred from Google's network to a personal account in the “industry,'' the Justice Department said.

The defendants are said to have stolen more than 500 confidential files containing artificial intelligence (AI) trade secrets from Google with the intention of passing them on to two unnamed Chinese companies aiming to gain an advantage in the ongoing AI race. There is.

“While Mr. Linwei Ding was employed as a software engineer at Google, he secretly worked to enrich himself and two companies based in the People's Republic of China,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey. said.

“By stealing trade secrets about Google's artificial intelligence supercomputing systems, Mr. Ding gave himself and his Chinese affiliates an unfair competitive advantage.”

Ding, who joined Google in 2019 as a software engineer, is responsible for the company's supercomputing data center infrastructure used to run AI models, the cluster management system (CMS) software for managing data centers, and for AI. He is accused of stealing related confidential information. Supported models and applications.

According to the indictment, the thefts allegedly occurred from May 21, 2022 to May 2, 2023, from personal Google Cloud accounts, and involved Ding's involvement with two China-based technology companies. It is said that they were secretly collaborating.

This includes a company for which Mr. Ding was offered the post of chief technology officer around June 2022, and another company founded by Mr. Ding himself and of which he is the chief executive officer, no later than May 30, 2023. Company included.

“Mr. Ding's company promoted the development of a software platform designed to accelerate machine learning workloads, including training large-scale AI models,” the Justice Department said.

“We have experience with Google's 10,000-card computing power platform. All we need to do is replicate it, upgrade it, and then adapt it to China's national conditions.'' “We will further develop a computational power platform based on

But in an interesting twist, Mr. Ding committed trade secret theft by copying data from Google source files to the Apple Notes application on a company-issued MacBook and converting the notes to PDF files before uploading them to Google. He is said to have taken steps to conceal the incident. account.

Additionally, in December 2023, Ding authorized another Google employee to use a Google-issued access badge to scan the entrance to a Google building, even though he was actually in China. It is said that it gave the impression that he was working at the Google office. He retired from his Google on December 26, 2023.

Mr. Ding has been charged with four counts of theft of trade secrets. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

The development comes as the Department of Justice accused David Franklin Slater, a U.S. Air Force civilian assigned to U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), of transmitting classified information on an overseas online dating platform between February and April 2022. This took place a few days after he was arrested and charged.

This information included National Defense Intelligence (NDI) regarding military targets and Russian military capabilities related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The message was allegedly sent to a co-conspirator claiming to be a woman from Ukraine through the messaging site's dating site.

“Slater knowingly, inappropriately, and illegally sent NDI on a foreign online dating platform that was classified as 'confidential' and could be used to harm the United States or obtain foreign interests.” “We had reason to believe that there was.'' We are not authorized to receive such information,'' the Justice Department said.

Mr. Slater, 63, faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for each conspiracy and transmitting NDI charge. Details about the motive and identity of the person posing as a Ukrainian woman are unknown.

