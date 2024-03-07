From small business roots to technology-driven leadership: One leader’s journey at Wipfli





Raised by small business owners, Kelly Fisher developed an interest in the business world at an early age. Long before she earned her undergraduate, master's, and law degrees with a focus on international business, she learned that her parents were candid about decision-making, financial considerations, and the ups and downs of running a car dealership. I was listening to you speak.

As his career progressed, Fisher discovered a passion for the transformative impact of technology. Currently, she is Wipfli's Chief of Practice and Partner, where her deep understanding of the business, passion for technology, and commitment to innovation have contributed to her growth.

After joining Wipfli following the 2015 merger, Fisher became head of the tax department as the business rapidly expanded, not only in number of clients, but also in headcount size, geographic footprint and diversification. We have had the opportunity to drive technological innovation. of that service.

For organizations that are growing this quickly, Fisher says there are many opportunities to improve processes and rethink technology. We took a step back and considered what we were focusing on in terms of both client and employee experience.

Following that success, Fisher took on the role of chief practice officer at Wipflis. This is consistent with the responsibilities of the Chief Operations Officer in most organizations. She oversees all client-facing services and talent, as well as the company's innovation and transformation.

The Fishers' journey highlights the value of continuous growth and learning in an organization like Wipfli, where client needs and business environments change regularly. For her, fostering a culture of continuous learning is rooted in a balanced perspective that goes beyond technical expertise. To best meet the needs of each client, employees must be prepared to adapt to new regulations, changing environments, and evolving client needs.

“Our clients are evolving every day, and so are we,” Fisher said. We were looking for someone who is committed to continuous growth and skill development in their role.

Built In learned more about Fischer's journey with Wipfli, his commitment to innovation, and what's next for this forward-thinking company.

kelly fisher

chief practice partner

My personal brand is at the forefront of innovation and strategy, so I strive to push the boundaries. This is an important strategy for us as an organization. We've been in business for over 90 years, and when you look at the services we provide, everything is focused on the needs of our customer base. Therefore, our clients look to us for the advice they need to move forward, allowing us to be at the forefront of their needs in terms of markets and trends.

As an organization, we have a vision of balancing the benefits of innovation with the risks and uncertainties. We were founded as a CPA firm, and that level of trust that people have in CPAs is a huge part of our brand as a profession. Our commitment to quality and understanding results, combined with innovative, cutting-edge thinking, is what sets us apart.

How can we balance innovative thinking with risk aversion?

We're setting up things like innovation centers and doing a lot of education to support people's curiosity. There's a lot of bottom-up innovation that allows you to test things that don't need to be operationalized right away. By creating a proof of concept and having a forum to understand risk and value, there is much that organizations can do without putting their business at risk. Creating such an environment avoids short-sighted thinking and potential confusion.

Particularly with some of the things that are happening from an AI perspective, we're starting to see parts of the business that we can go into and test and deploy first. But we want to make sure we're choosing the right groups, use cases, and environments to succeed, so creating the space for that will help us move things along faster and more effectively. .

WipfliHow is Wipfli advancing AI?

When you think about the yin and yang of AI, I basically belong to the bright side. I think this will be a useful tool for solving very large and very difficult problems. We encourage our clients to incorporate this thinking into their existing strategic plans and to critically question their approaches and business models. It is important to understand that this does not work alone. It is important to integrate and challenge current approaches.

Part of our value stream is ensuring that our employees, clients, and boards are properly educated about AI. Because you can't mitigate risks you don't know or understand. All employees participating in our pilots must undergo ethical AI training. Also, there are many different requirements for people, thanks to the vision and strategy to keep the foundations based on practical applications.

Part of our value stream is ensuring that our employees, customers, and board of directors are educated about AI. Because you can't mitigate risks you don't know or understand.

Organizationally, we do a lot of testing, experimentation, and piloting internally across almost every business unit. We were looking for available out-of-the-box solutions that we thought were interesting, but on the innovation side we were building a number of our own AI solutions focused on specific areas of the business. During construction, we bring together employees and people from different departments within the company to shape everything from requirements gathering to initial testing and feedback.

Space moves incredibly fast, and those who think they know everything and know the perfect composition end up making some bold statements about how fast everything is moving.

Many of our clients find themselves confused about where to start and what to do, especially with all the hype around generative AI. We balance educating our clients with revisiting their strategies and the long-term impact AI may have on their products, positioning, or staffing models in the future. Many companies can easily get caught up in buying what other companies are doing, or spend a lot of money chasing solutions without thinking about where they want to be in terms of scale of deployment or differentiation. may be spent. So we spend a lot of time helping companies figure out what. That's what their organizational attitude should be.

How does Wipfli support my team's learning and progress?

One of our pillars is curiosity. Although we have dedicated learning and development teams, we also understand that growth and development is a highly individualized endeavor and one size does not fit all.

Although we support continuing education through certification and master's degree programs, our learning and development is not solely focused on technical fields. We do a lot of work on guiding ourselves, our businesses, and others with a holistic focus on mindset and curiosity.

However, classroom learning alone will never get you there. We also believe that much needs to be done through community learning, whether it's through business resource groups, industry groups outside the organization, or experiential learning at the team level. Whether it's internal or external communities, self-directed learning or live classrooms, everyone learns differently and thrives under different models, so we make that part of our repertoire.

