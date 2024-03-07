PUMA strengthens e-commerce infrastructure to support innovation powered by data and AI





Sports company PUMA is migrating its e-commerce infrastructure, enhancing its capabilities to support future generative AI and virtual technology innovations, and centralizing its data efforts.

The company has partnered with Google Cloud to build a global e-commerce data platform and will migrate portions of its e-commerce ecosystem, including Puma.com, as well as integrate artificial intelligence-powered capabilities over the next few years.

A system that utilizes data

Pancho Ortuzar, PUMA's global e-commerce engineering director, said in a statement that PUMA now has greater access to valuable, unified data to deliver deeper consumer insights for frictionless commerce and better performance both online and offline. He said it helped transform it into a personal shopping experience. This effort creates a single data engine with greater visibility into how audiences engage with brands and their digital content.

“Moving our e-commerce infrastructure to Google Cloud will significantly accelerate our efforts to make PUMA's direct-to-consumer channel a key driver of overall business growth,” he added. I did.

Ortuzar said the centralized customer data platform will provide PUMA with high-quality technology that supports analytics, data governance and security, taking into account common data standards and API management.

Deeper understanding of AI

AI features include artificial intelligence-powered search, a generative AI shopping assistant, and a virtual try-on option powered by AI-generated content. Additionally, PUMA will leverage its AI to enhance its loyalty efforts, create more targeted promotional offers, and accelerate the rewards transaction process.

“Family has always been a big part of the PUMA experience. Our AI-driven approach to loyalty helps us better understand and reward customers based not only on the individual but also on the needs of the family. It helps,” Orthusser said.

Ortuzar said streamlining a company's technology stack will break down data silos and empower employees to explore innovative uses of AI and other technologies to build stronger consumer relationships. I added that it will be.

According to Google, this initiative is seeing early results, including a 19% increase in average order value as a result of integrating Big Query and Google Analytics. The technology company reports that Puma has improved its understanding of customers and inventory to better leverage personalization strategies and communicate inventory levels to consumers looking to shop at nearby stores. .

More consumer products companies ramp up their technology efforts

PUMA joins other consumer goods companies that are leveraging Google's cloud and AI technology to power their IT infrastructure.

For example, European lingerie brand Hunkemller International BV moved to the cloud to meet its growing data needs to provide more personalized shopping insights in its omnichannel sales strategy.

Additionally, UK-based DTC fitness apparel brand Gymshark leverages data warehousing, analytics tools, and AI and machine learning technology to create an AI-powered assistant that guides consumers through the online product selection process. I am using it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://consumergoods.com/puma-bolsters-e-commerce-infrastructure-support-data-and-ai-powered-innovations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos