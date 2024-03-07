Hubei Province advances science and technology innovation





Hubei Province is strengthening the deep integration of scientific and industrial innovation to promote rapid growth and consolidation of new high-quality production capacity, said the province's governor and vice president of the 14th National People's Congress. said Wang Zhonglin, a lawmaker.

At a public panel discussion held by a delegation from the province on Wednesday in the run-up to the second session of the 14th National People's Congress, Wang said Hubei province has emerged as a national hub for science and technology innovation, with provincial capital Wuhan in the lead. He said that

He said Wuhan is accelerating the construction of a nationally influential science and technology innovation center. The city has 1 national laboratory, 10 state laboratories, 8 major science and technology facilities, and also 163 national key laboratories and 477 new research and development institutions.

Mr. Wang specifically noted that significant progress has been made in working on 29 key core technologies.

Mr. Wang emphasized the scientific, educational and industrial richness of Hubei Province, and said that the province will coordinate the simultaneous advancement of traditional industries, growth of emerging industries, and cultivation of future industries, and take the main direction of new industrialization. He emphasized his focus.

Ma Xinqiang, chairman of Hua Gong Science and Technology and representative of the National People's Congress, emphasized the need to cultivate young talents in innovation.

He believes in deepening collaboration between companies and universities to develop more engineering professionals at the master's and doctoral levels, and that such efforts will strengthen collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions, and ultimately lead to the advancement of science and technology. He argued that this would lead to improved independence.

You Zheng, president of Huazhong University of Science and Technology and representative of the National People's Congress, emphasized the role of universities in supporting Hubei province's transition to high-end industry. He emphasized the importance of improving the quality of human resource development and suggested aligning it with the country's key regional development needs.

