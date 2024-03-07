Rivian's electric SUV “R2” and crossover “R3” announced





Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe reacts at the small R2 SUV launch event held in Laguna Beach, California, USA on March 7, 2024.

Mike Blake | Reuters

Rivian Automotive stock soared 13% Thursday as the EV maker unveiled three new vehicles and announced more than $2 billion in savings related to a pause in construction at a Georgia factory.

Two of the EVs were a surprise to consumers and investors. In announcing the company's upcoming R2 SUV, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe also revealed his two additional crossovers called the R3X and the Performance He Variant.

The R2 is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2026, with prices starting at around $45,000. It is expected to be Rivian's fourth commercial delivery van, following the larger and more expensive consumer R1S SUV and R1T pickup. Prices for R1 vehicles start around $70,000 and can exceed $100,000.

Rivian R3 electric vehicle will be unveiled on March 7, 2024 at the Rivian Southcoast Theater in Laguna Beach, California.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Scaringe provided few details about the surprise R3 crossover, but told CNBC's Phil LeBeau that the R3 will be priced lower than the R1.

“These represent our future,” Scaringe said during a livestream event from Laguna Beach, California.

The announcement comes at a time when EV sales in the U.S. have slowed more than expected as automakers flooded the first-adopter market with expensive all-electric vehicles in recent years, and Rivian is looking to expand its customer base. It took place at a critical time.

Rivian's sales pace has slowed in recent quarters, and the company last month missed quarterly estimates and expected production to be slightly lower this year compared to 2023 due to factory downtime, widely disappointing investors. I let it happen.

The Amazon-backed company is burning through cash to improve current EV production and cut losses.

Rivian said in a press release that moving R2 production from an under-development plant in Georgia to its plant in Normal, Illinois will result in savings of $2.25 billion. This will allow vehicle production to begin sooner.

The company announced it would pause construction at its Georgia plant and restart it “at a later date.”

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe speaks at the launch event for the compact SUV “R2” held in Laguna Beach, California, USA on March 7, 2024.

Mike Blake | Reuters

Although the R2 runs on a new EV platform, it looks like a smaller version of the R1S SUV. The company says it has an all-electric range of more than 300 miles on a single charge and can run from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe told investors last month that the R2 “represents the essence of our brand and at the same time serves the important midsize SUV segment, which means there are attractive EV options outside of Tesla. “We're targeting a limited, large-scale market.” “R2 was developed using a vertically integrated propulsion platform, electronics and software to create a great user experience.”

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Rivian stock performance

