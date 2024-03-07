USC Iovine and Young Academy, SoLa Impact revitalizes science, design and engineering programs for LA youth





The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy is collaborating with the SoLa Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with SoLa Impacts, on integrated product innovation across materials science, computing, modeling, prototyping, and manufacturing in South Los Angeles. training young people.

The USC Iovine and Young Academys Product Innovation Program will be the flagship effort of the SoLa Foundations Materials Science and Engineering Lab located at the SoLa Beehive's SoLa Tech & Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games.

Each year, the lab serves at least 750 youth ages 8 to 21 through after-school and fellowship programs. Students will work with a team of experienced engineers, designers and innovators to teach them how to make the most of cutting-edge equipment and technology to design, prototype and commercialize smart, sustainable products. .

Beehive venues provide opportunities for small businesses and organizations to grow and serve as spaces for creators, innovators and leaders to gather, create and celebrate innovation and talent. Culture and diversity. (Photo/Courtesy of SoLa Impact and SoLa Foundation)

“The USC Iovine and Young Academy, in collaboration with SoLa, is committed to building on SoLa and the Beehive’s successful and comprehensive technology and innovation ecosystem,” said Thanasis Rikakis, dean of the USC Iovine and Young Academy. “We will share our unique challenge-based learning framework with our students.”

This initiative provides children, teens, and young adults from nearby communities with applied technical and creative learning opportunities that can lead to innovative careers and socio-technical entrepreneurship. Likakis said this is an opportunity to support them by providing support. With this partnership, we will inspire generations of leaders and innovators.

This collaboration marks the commitment of the USC Iovine and Young Academy and SoLas to creative industries and applied technology education for students in Los Angeles.

“SoLa’s partnership with USC’s Iovine and Young Academy is a game-changer for the youth and families we serve in South Los Angeles,” said SoLa Impact Chief Impact Officer and SoLa Foundation. said Shelley Francois, Executive Director. We look forward to seeing the future leaders of industry and design emerge from this center. And it was just the beginning.

For the Lab's after-school and fellowship programs, SoLa also collaborates with the Iovine and Young Center in Los Angeles' Crenshaw neighborhood, a high school partner of the USC Iovine and Young Academy.

The lab is made possible through a grant from the Howmet Aerospace Foundation, which is dedicated to opening up access to STEAM education in under-resourced communities. The Lab's STEAM career training program is also supported by his Verizon Communications. The laboratory will open in June.

About the USC Iovine and Young Academy: The USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for the Arts, Technology, and Business of Innovation was founded by entrepreneurs Jimmy Iovine and Andre Dr. Dre Young. Conceived as an educational startup, the academy is not only a hub for disruptors, but a disruptor itself. The USC Iovine and Young Academy's challenge-based, reflective learning model focuses on industries at the intersection of technology, design, and business (including XR, design strategy, interactive technology, product innovation, and transformative AI) and socio-technical systems. develop their expertise. This model is unique among higher education institutions and has achieved outstanding student outcomes that are recognized by higher education, research, big tech and the creative industries. The academy offers a Bachelor of Science in Arts, Technology and Innovation Business and a Master of Science in Integrated Design, Business and Technology.

About SoLa Impacts Foundation: The SoLa Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit affiliate of SoLa Impact, improves the lives of South LA residents and eliminates intergenerational poverty by providing opportunities for education and economic mobility. We aim to break the chain of SoLas Technology and Entrepreneurship Center Powered by Riot Games is a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind center located in the heart of South Los Angeles. In addition to providing skills-based technology programming to the community, SoLa provides scholarships and career development opportunities to under-invested communities and places Black and brown Angelenos in the most competitive business fields. ensuring increased access to jobs, instruction, and placements. For more information, please visit www.thesolafoundation.org.

