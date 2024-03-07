Nikon to acquire movie camera maker Red





Nikon is aiming to expand its film photography business. The company announced that it has agreed to acquire movie camera manufacturer Red, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikon. Contract terms and amount were not disclosed.

“Nikon will leverage this acquisition to expand the rapidly growing professional digital cinema camera market by building on the business infrastructure and networks of both companies, and to develop exciting products that continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in film and video.” “We are committed to the future of 'production,'” the company said in an announcement. “Nikon's product development expertise, outstanding reliability, image processing know-how, optical technology and user interface, and Red's unique image compression technology, color science, and other cinema camera knowledge allow us to develop distinctive products. becomes possible.”

Red cameras are the choice of top cinematographers, including David Fincher's Mank, The Social Network, and most recently Eric Messerschmidt, who used red in his Oscar-winning film The Killer. I'm here.

Notable cinematographers who have used red cameras include three-time Oscar winner Robert Richardson (“Emancipation”), Cesar Charlone (“The Two Popes”), and Jeff Cronenweth (“Being”).・The Ricardo”).

Recent projects using Red cameras include “Griselda,” “Rebel Moon,” and the upcoming “Horizon: An American Saga.”

The first Red One 4K camera design was announced around 2007, and the camera body was initially sold at a significantly lower price than other cinematography cameras at the time. As a result, the company has gained a cult following among independent filmmakers. In later years the range was developed and expanded to include the V-Raptor camera system with his 8K sensor, recommended for use in 8K large format or his 6K Super 35m.

Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., and with approximately 220 employees, Red is led by President Jared Rand. Founded by Jim Jannard of Oakley.

