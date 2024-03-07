Chinese man charged with stealing Google's AI secrets The Register





A former Google employee has been charged with stealing the advertising giant's AI trade secrets by easily defeating security controls put in place by Big G while quietly working for two Chinese companies.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice unveiled an indictment naming Linwei Ding (also known as Leon Ding) for his work while at Google, developing software that made GPUs work more efficiently for things like machine learning and AI applications. Any purpose required by a Google or Google Cloud client that said it was involved in the development of.

Ding, a Chinese national, was given access to confidential Google blueprints related to the company's data centers, including its hardware infrastructure, software platforms, and the AI ​​models and applications they support.

Prosecutor's argument [PDF] Mr. Ding copied the contents of the Google source files into the Apple Notes application on his Google-issued MacBook laptop, then converted the Notes files to PDFs and uploaded them to a Google Cloud account he operated. did.

Google's data loss prevention systems reportedly did not immediately detect the technique, and Ding allegedly leaked more than 500 documents between May 2022 and the same month in 2023.

This document covers the architecture and capabilities of GPU and TPU chips and systems, the software that allows the chips to communicate and perform tasks, and the software that integrates thousands of chips into supercomputers capable of running cutting-edge machine learning. Contains detailed information. According to the Department of Justice, the same is true for AI technology.

Uncle Sam said that in June 2022, Ding was approached by Beijing Rongzhou Lianzhi Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese AI startup, and was offered a job as its chief technology officer. In October 2022, while still working at Google, Mr. Ding traveled to China to attend an investor meeting to raise funds for Rongshu, and by April 2023, Rongshu had assumed the role of CTO. He reportedly told investors.

The following month, Ding founded his own AI company, Shanghai Zhisuan Technology Co. Ltd, in China, touting its ability to accelerate machine learning workloads such as training large-scale AI models using supercomputing chips. Did.

Google didn't know that Ding worked for Rongshu or Zhisuan or that he was in China. The suspect allegedly allowed another Google employee to use Ding's employee badge at the entrance to his office to make it appear that Ding was still in the United States.

Ding left China in March 2023 and returned to Japan in November of the same year. On that trip, he reportedly pitched his startup to investors in the Middle Kingdom by touting Google's expertise and expertise in AI infrastructure, saying Zhisuan would replicate and improve it. There is.

In December 2023, while Ding was still employed by the American web giant and in China, Google allegedly caught him uploading further stolen documents to his Google Drive account. There is. Ding told Google investigators that he was simply keeping evidence of the kinds of things anyone would do to support his work history.

Prosecutors say he told Google he had no intention of leaving, agreed to delete the documents, and signed an affidavit acknowledging the deletion.

However, from what we heard, he did not disclose the other files he uploaded or his relationship with Rongshu or Zhisuan.

He resigned on December 26th.

Three days later, Google reviewed surveillance footage and saw the Dings employee ID badge being used by another employee. The search giant also learned about Dings' pitch to investors in his role as Zhisuan CEO.

On January 4, Ding's laptop was frozen and his access to the Google network was revoked.

The FBI quickly investigated and used a warrant to discover 500 files that Ding had uploaded to G-Cloud.

Then, on Wednesday, March 6 of this year, Mr. Ding was arrested in Newark, California, a Bay Area city where he lived. The 38-year-old currently faces four charges of trade secret theft.

The Justice Department's announcement is filled with angry declarations about America's determination to protect itself from intellectual property theft.

The Department of Justice will not tolerate the theft of artificial intelligence or other advanced technologies that could endanger national security, Attorney General Merrick Garlands said in a written statement. We will rigorously protect sensitive technology developed in the United States from falling into the hands of those who should not have it.

Given that Ding was able to leak undetected for a year and operate from China undetected for six months, the Register was shocked that Google's own protections were not as strong.

We asked the web giant whether it had changed its information security practices since discovering Dings' alleged conduct. A spokesperson said: We have rigorous safeguards in place to prevent the theft of commercially sensitive information and trade secrets.

“After our investigation, we discovered that this employee had stolen numerous documents and we immediately reported the incident to law enforcement. We thank the FBI for helping us protect our information. We continue to work closely with the FBI.”

You may want to double check how strict these safeguards are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2024/03/07/doj_google_ai_theft_indictment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos