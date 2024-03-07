Saudi Arabia leads global innovation with technology investment: Honeywell CEO





RIYADH: ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has joined the long list of top companies that have established regional offices in Saudi Arabia.

The company's Riyadh office will be powered by a team of over 100 Saudi IT experts. He also attended the LEAP conference, which concluded in the Saudi capital on Thursday amid a flurry of deals that will propel the kingdom into a new digital era.

ZainTECH CEO Andrew Hanna said in an interview with Arab News that the company currently serves dozens of companies in the Kingdom through its recent acquisitions of BIOS Middle East and STS Arabia. Told.

Geographically, we currently serve over 1,400 clients, 150 of which are located in Saudi Arabia. We have a large team in Riyadh and we are expanding our team very quickly, he said.

Commenting on the LEAP conference, Hanna said the event brought them closer to potential customers and partners and could not be ignored.

Honestly, we couldn't have missed this event, he said, adding that the event served as a great platform to showcase products and services and interact with partners, colleagues and customers.

The event provided us with an opportunity to look at what is happening in Saudi Arabia based on Vision 2030, said the top executive.

The past few days have been interesting to see how the technology industry is at the center of transformation and Vision 2030, and how fast it is moving. Therefore, it makes a lot of sense for us to be a part of it, he added.

During the event, ZainTECH will have the opportunity to showcase its burgeoning array of products and solutions spanning cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, drones and robotics, modern infrastructure, digital solutions, and other emerging technologies. I captured it. After opening an office in Riyadh, these services will be comprehensively covered and easily accessible within the Kingdom.

Hanna said the company's Riyadh office and presence at LEAP 2024 builds on the excellent momentum it has gained in the region over the past three years.

The extensive digital transformation program underway in the Kingdom is well documented and we are actively involved in these important developments, monetizing data assets and accelerating time to value for technology investments. We support companies that are trying to

He added that parent company Zain has a long and successful experience in the region and the Saudi market, which he plans to leverage and leverage in close collaboration with all of Zain's business and B2B teams. .

Our intention to consolidate our regional headquarters in the Kingdom demonstrates our confidence in the market and confirms our determination to have a strong physical presence close to our customers, as we do in other markets. I am.

Regarding challenges, Hanna said that if you walk around a conference or trade show, you'll see many organizations talking about the same things: AI, cloud, transformation, etc. Repeat a little more, repeat,

Competition is not easy and fierce, but there are certainly some very strong local, global and regional companies. We want to stand out in a slightly different way. And I know what I say may sound a little cliché, but the point is, how do you put all these technologies together to go to the customer and get value out of those technologies? “The question is, can we help people realize that?” he said. Arab new.

Commenting on the Saudi market, the CEO said that many factors are taking shape at the same time. Investment by governments, businesses and the speed at which things are done are big factors. He said there is a need to keep pace with these developments.

Hannah said there was a vision in place and everyone was very passionate about it. You talk to a lot of companies and government officials, and they talk with passion. That passion is reflected in what happens on the ground every day, he added.

We look forward to being part of that journey. It's fun, challenging, and demanding, but it can separate those who can bring value from those who can't. Hannah said.

