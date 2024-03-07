GKE: Build an enterprise developer platform to deliver apps quickly





Platform engineering based on DevOps principles streamlines the developer experience and improves productivity through automated infrastructure and self-service tools. This blog describes how to use Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to build a secure, scalable internal developer platform on Google Cloud for fast and reliable application delivery.

Employs a modern architecture with cloud-first infrastructure

In today's world of modern technology, staying ahead means being agile. Success lies with companies that innovate quickly and deliver results. Adopting a modern architecture with these critical elements will enhance your software delivery process.

Modular systems: A good example of a modular system is a microservices-based application. Microservices-based applications are broken into a collection of smaller, independent services rather than one large monolithic structure, allowing for agile delivery and rapid deployment of innovations. Containerized applications on Kubernetes (K8s): Containers provide a lightweight way to package and deploy. Integrate applications and facilitate seamless movement between different environments. K8s platforms such as GKE establish a solid foundation for platform engineering through declarative configuration and automation. Modern databases at their core: Modern databases are designed to handle the large amounts of data that businesses generate today. It provides high performance, scalability, and reliability to help you unlock hidden insights in your data.

Adopting a modern architecture provides the agility, scalability, and security that are essential for success in the digital age. Success is measured through key metrics such as deployment frequency, change lead time, average time to restore, and change failure rate.

Deploying an enterprise developer platform on GKE

Platform engineering focuses on creating and managing an organization's internal developer platform (IDP). GKE's deep integration with the Google Cloud ecosystem makes it an ideal foundation for IDPs. Let's take a look at how GKE enables you to build a robust platform that supports developers.

Establish a scalable, developer-friendly Kubernetes foundation

Many organizations manage distributed locations and support multiple applications and teams. For a platform built to scale from the ground up, consider GKE Fleet. This management layer allows you to operate multiple Kubernetes clusters from a centralized control plane. Efficiently manage distributed clusters by deploying, upgrading, and monitoring features while ensuring consistency across your environment. By adding multicluster gateways and multicluster services to your fleet, you can simplify intercluster communication, traffic management, and high availability for microservices-based applications.

Fleet-based team management also establishes logical partitions to create a multi-tenant model for your organization. Developers can gain autonomy within their assigned scope (specified clusters, namespaces, roles, etc.), making it easy to achieve a balance between collaboration and isolation, while the platform allows his engineers to enjoy centralized monitoring. and can benefit from the tool.

Implementing GitOps-based Kubernetes management tools, such as Config Sync, promotes automation, operational efficiency, and consistency. Benefits of GitOps workflows include version control to track changes, easy rollbacks to mitigate issues, and proactive configuration drift prevention. Additionally, Config Sync helps maintain configuration consistency and standardization across multiple clusters. Additionally, Config Syncs' multi-repository support allows you to delegate specific configuration elements to individual application teams, simplifying management in complex environments.

A robust foundation that automates repetitive cluster management tasks frees platform engineers to focus on high-value initiatives. This includes developing self-service infrastructure solutions and optimizing his CI/CD pipeline for applications across the fleet.

Implement a zero trust system architecture

Platform engineers need to embrace the Zero Trust mindset. Zero Trust operates on the fundamental principle that no user, device, or network traffic should be inherently trusted. Therefore, each interaction attempt requires continuous authentication and authorization. As more applications adopt microservices-based architectures, the complexity and attack surface increases. Additionally, traditional perimeter-based security models no longer work as hybrid and remote working become more popular. GKE provides robust features to support implementing a Zero Trust security strategy.

For microservices, combine Istio-based Anthos Service Mesh with Policy Controller to provide strong identity-based security. Mutual TLS and microservices segmentation at scale allow you to build defense-in-depth across your workloads and clusters. Centralized policy enforcement ensures consistency and audit logging strengthens compliance. This comprehensive approach not only adheres to Zero Trust principles, but also enforces continuous authentication and authorization, along with fine-grained security controls and least privilege access to services.

GKE Security Posture Dashboard provides continuous visibility of your infrastructure and workloads, actionable insights, trend analysis, compliance monitoring, and a centralized dashboard with clear remediation guidance . Automatically scan your GKE cluster to identify potential misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and policy violations across workloads and nodes. You can also scan workloads at runtime to reduce vulnerability risks in OS and language packages. Additionally, GKE Policy Controller, based on the open source Open Policy Agent Gatekeeper project, comes with 14 ready-to-use policy bundles for common compliance and security controls. It helps you adhere to security standards and best practices (such as CIS benchmarks) by proactively enforcing policies and proactive guardrails across your cluster.

Platform engineering helps developers by streamlining the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and facilitating rapid and secure software delivery. Google Cloud offers a robust suite of products and best practices to protect every step of your development process. GKE is tightly integrated with Cloud Build, Cloud Deploy, Cloud Armor, Secret Manager, and other Google Cloud services to provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring the integrity of your supply chain from code to production. Offers.

Incorporate cloud FinOps to improve core platform efficiency

Enterprises are turning to cloud FinOps to deal with unpredictable cloud costs and better align technology teams with financial goals. While cost reduction is the primary motivation, FinOps also prioritizes speed, allowing developers to innovate within established financial controls. Platform engineers can leverage the power of her GKE to optimize costs from the beginning. To optimize your Kubernetes costs, you can focus on workload right-sizing, demand-based downscaling, efficient cluster bin packing, and maximizing discount coverage.

For cost visibility, it's important to properly label your GKE resources for fine-grained cost tracking for projects, teams, and even specific applications. GKE fleets and team scopes allow you to automatically label your GKE resources for cost transparency. GKE's powerful 4-way autoscaling delivers direct cost savings by paying only for the capacity you really need. Additionally, creating platform policies that leverage Spot VMs for non-critical workloads can significantly reduce your cloud bill.

FinOps is not a set-it-and-forget thing. It's an ongoing effort to monitor, report, and right-size your cloud investments to keep them healthy. With GKE, you're never left in the dark after startup. Provides right-sizing recommendations to optimize clusters and workloads, and provides a central view of resource usage across fleets and teams. Through continuous optimization, you can build a long-term efficient and scalable developer platform. FinOps simply provides the guardrails and processes to make this growth sustainable and keep you on track to meet your financial goals.

Build globally scalable workloads with managed databases

Containers and databases form the foundation of cloud-native workloads such as serverless web apps, real-time fraud detection, and Gen AI use cases. GKE simplifies your technology stack and provides integration with various Google Cloud database options such as AlloyDB, Spanner, Firestore, and Bigtable. This allows you to choose the database that best fits your application's needs while enjoying the streamlined operations of GKE, including automatic scaling, high availability, and backups.

Beyond what we've discussed so far, several other important factors contribute to the success of your in-house developer platform. This includes a robust application CI/CD pipeline, comprehensive logging, and monitoring solutions. To visually understand how these parts fit together, look at Figure 1 below. It shows the key components for building a highly available, multi-region IDP within the Google Cloud ecosystem.

