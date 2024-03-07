Google Doodle celebrates Laura Beltran's 92nd birthday





Google is celebrating the late legendary Mexican rancher Laura Beltrán with an animated doodle as she celebrates her 92nd birthday on Thursday, March 7th.

The purple Bertrand illustration shows her elegantly singing into a microphone with her hair in a bun decorated with flowers and large earrings. Known for her monumental role in popularizing ranchera and huapango music worldwide, Beltrán is one of the most respected Mexican singers of all time.

Born María Lucila Beltrán Ruiz in El Rosario, Sinaloa, Mexico, her journey to stardom began in the 1950s and 1960s, celebrated as the golden age of Mexican cinema.

Before she became famous, “her church choir inspired her love of singing and she fell in love with ballads,” the “About Doodle” section says. “In 1953, Beltran and his mother moved to Mexico City to pursue a career as a singer. After getting a job as a secretary at a popular radio station, Beltran won the chance to participate in an on-air singing contest. She didn't just win; producers were so impressed that they helped her get a recording contract. Beltran began covering popular songs on the air and even got her own radio show. She did, but she had bigger dreams.”

This victory set her on a path to success, and she released around 100 albums, including Alma Cancionera de México (1960) and Joyas (1969), and La Desconocida (1954). Canción del Alma (1963).

Beltran's influence extended beyond music to acting, where she received widespread acclaim and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Remarkably, she was the first ranchera singer to grace the stage of Mexico City's prestigious El Palacio de Bellas Artes and performed for numerous world leaders.

Her interpretations of “Cucurrucucú Paloma” and “Paloma Negra” have become timeless standards. Beyond her artistic talent, Beltrán's unique style and her stage presence have made her a fashion icon and a symbol of Mexican cultural pride.

Bertrand's legacy continued to flourish until her death from a pulmonary embolism in 1996.

Through its Doodle, Google is aligning Beltrán's memorial with past honorees such as Tito Puente, Raul A. Cortés, and Diana Sakayan.

