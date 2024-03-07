Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets for China





A former Google engineer (GOOG, GOOGL) has been indicted by Department of Justice (DOJ) authorities for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to Google's AI projects for China between 2022 and 2023.

Yahoo Finance's legal reporter Alexis Keenan and technology editor Dan Howley analyze the implications for the Linwei Ding defendants and the growing AI competition between the tech giants.

Sheena Smith: Well, the latest in the air of rising tensions between the United States and China. Tensions are currently high after a former Google engineer has been charged with stealing AI secrets to aid a Chinese company.

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan and Dan Howley join us. They provided cover for us from two angles. Alexis, let’s start with you. Please provide legal details regarding this federal indictment.

ALEXIS KEENAN: So these are federal charges by the Department of Justice against this 38-year-old former Google software engineer. His name is Ding Linghui. As I said earlier, he is 38 years old. He is also a Chinese citizen.

These charges are punishable by up to 40 years in federal prison. So these are high fees. They have serious consequences. And basically what the Department of Justice is saying is that this software engineer was based in California and was part of a team that trained large-scale language models for AI.

So basically, he told Google's hardware what to do and how to perform very powerful and sophisticated operations to power the large language models that we all know by now. It was a software engineer telling me what to do.

The Department of Justice now says the theft of this material began in May 2022. That goes back over a year and a half. He was said to have uploaded his 500 confidential files to his personal Google Drive. He then tries to hide it in Apple Notes and convert it back to PDF so it can't be tracked.

Now, he has since gone to China, where he has taken a CTO position at a software company, and is primarily doing or doing the same type of training for these models that Google and other companies are competing with. It is said that he is trying to now. In addition to that, he is said to have founded his own startup company. He then went to China to attend a technology conference and also solicited investment for his company.

He received about $15,000 a month plus bonuses and stock options for his CTO job. And I'd like to read part of the complaint, which Mr. Ding reportedly wrote in his WeChat group for this startup: To quote: “We have experienced Google's Compute Power Platform with his 10,000 cards. We just need to clone it, upgrade it, and run it further” suitable for China's national situation. Develop a computational power platform based on ”

These are my suspicions. Mr. Ding has not yet responded. However, he was arrested.

Brad Smith: Oh, snap. Okay. Howley, let's talk about this. How does this impact Google and AI safety?

Dan Howley: Yeah. Look, this is nothing new. Accusations that China is stealing American intellectual property from high-tech companies have been going on for years. So it's not really a shock when something like this happens. Intellectual theft occurs regularly between countries.

But I think this is just a black eye, especially for Google, in terms of their AI ambitions. It's strange to bring this up, since recent Gemini issues have been about image generations showing a variety of Nazis. Gemini also had some problems initially. At launch, a video was shown purporting to show AI doing things it wasn't actually doing.

And this appears to be another black eye. But as far as that future and AI is concerned, we'll probably just continue to do things the same way we've always done them. This is a rapidly evolving type of technology. I don't think this will impact their business in terms of how they grow their generative AI capabilities.

I also don't think this is something investors will be thinking about long-term. However, it is clear that competition in this field is fierce. And it's not just between the big three – Google, Microsoft, and Amazon – and Meta. But it's international.

So there are a lot of companies trying to catch up with what these companies are doing. And a certain amount of people reportedly go as far as they need to go.

