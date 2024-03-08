Chinese national arrested for stealing trade secrets while working at Google





A Chinese person who worked at Google is suspected of stealing confidential AI files

A Chinese resident of Newark was arrested and charged Wednesday morning with stealing sensitive AI files from Google while employed as a software engineer.

NEWARK, Calif. – A Chinese resident of Newark was arrested and charged Wednesday morning with stealing confidential artificial intelligence (AI) files from Google while employed as a software engineer.

An indictment released this morning by the U.S. Department of Justice says the company is accused of stealing more than 500 confidential files related to artificial intelligence development and replicating that information to two Chinese companies.

The FBI arrested 38-year-old Linwei Ding, known as Leon, from his Newark home.

Ding, a Chinese national, began working as a software engineer at Google in 2019, according to the Justice Department.

In May 2022, Ding began regularly uploading trade secrets stored on Google's network by copying the information to his personal Google Cloud account, according to the indictment.

While working at Google, Ding served as chief technology officer for a Chinese tech startup, and at the same time founded and operated a second company outside of China, said Ismail Ramsey, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California. He also worked at a company.

“One of the company's clear goals was to replicate and upgrade Google's platform, which was the same platform from which Ding stole Google's trade secrets,” Ramsey said. Ta.

Ding is also suspected of traveling to China for business transactions while working at Google and concealing crimes.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, during a visit to San Francisco, shared America's lead in AI technology and said AI technology is critical to our nation's economy and national security.

“The first job of the Department of Justice is to protect its leads and protect its intellectual property,” Garland said. “The Department of Justice will never tolerate the theft of trade secrets in the field of artificial intelligence.”

“We have strict security measures in place to prevent the theft of commercially sensitive information and trade secrets,” Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in an email.

He continued, “After our investigation, we discovered that this employee had stolen numerous documents and we immediately reported this incident to law enforcement. Thank you for helping us protect our information.” We are grateful to the FBI and will continue to work closely with them.”

Mr. Ding was charged with four counts of theft of trade secrets. If convicted, each charge could result in 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal law enforcement officials said they take this type of crime seriously and are working closely with Silicon Valley companies to prevent it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvu.com/news/chinese-citizen-arrested-for-stealing-trade-secrets-while-employed-at-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos