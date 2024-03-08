Google executive couple sells Palo Alto home for more than $30 million





PALO ALTO — Executives at Google owner Alphabet have sold two Palo Alto homes in separate transactions for well over $30 million, indicating that both homes will increase in value. There is.

Ruth Porat, the company's president and chief investment officer, and her husband have sold their Cowper Street home, according to documents filed March 5 with the Santa Clara County Recorder's Office.

Santa Clara County property records show Porat and her husband, Anthony Paduano, through an affiliated company, sold two homes on adjacent lots in an area known as Old Palo Alto.

Here are some details about real estate transactions as disclosed in county real estate documents.

— 1950 Cowper St. sold for $30.75 million.

— 1928 Cowper Street sold for $4.53 million.

A review of county documents shows the value of both homes increased during the time Porat and Paduano owned them.

Porat and Paduano paid $30 million for the 1950-built Cowper mansion in 2019. Porat and her husband paid $4.4 million for the 1928 mansion when they purchased it in 2021.

The late legendary real estate developer and investor John Arrillaga sold the Cowper mansion he owned in 1950 to Porat and Padano, county documents show.

Christine Wade, a trustee of the Red Tail Trust, has been identified as the purchaser of the 1950 Cowper House. Christine Wade, who serves as a trustee of the Evergreen Trust, purchased the Cowper House in 1928. Records do not reveal whether Mr. Wade was the ultimate purchaser of the home.

Built in 1950, the Cowper House was built in 1932 and is listed on the Palo Alto Historic Landmarks Inventory. The Cowper mansion was built in 1928 and he was built in 1935. Both homes were designed by the late architect Birge Clark, who designed many notable buildings at Palo Alto and Stanford University.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/03/07/google-tech-home-house-real-estate-buy-sell-palo-alto-porat-exec-build/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos