Rivian unveils new, more affordable off-road EV

Rivian, the electric vehicle startup known for its road-legal truck and SUV models, has unveiled two new, more affordable SUVs that it hopes will take the company's sales to new levels.

Currently, Rivian only sells two models: the R1T large SUV and the R1S pickup, with prices starting at approximately $70,000 and $75,000, respectively. The new SUVs, called “R2” and “R3”, will be smaller and much cheaper.

Prices for the R2 SUV, which goes on sale in early 2026, will start at about $45,000, Rivian said. At that price, it's still relatively expensive, but at least it's more of an entry-level luxury car than a high-end one.

The R3 will be priced even lower than the R2, but Rivian did not reveal specific pricing for that model. It's also smaller than the R2, about 5 inches shorter front to back, with a more sloping rear profile.

The R2 is about the same length as the Chevrolet Equinox, and the R2 and R3 do not have a third row of seats. That's what makes the large R1S stand out among electric SUVs that can seat more than five people.

The new SUV will be available in a single-motor version with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive versions with two or three motors will also be available. Rivian says the three-motor version can accelerate from standstill to 60 mph in less than three seconds. R3 is offered as a special high-performance model called R3X.

Rivian hasn't released specific performance numbers for the R3X, but CEO RJ Scaringe described it as something like an off-road rally racing car.

This is not a rock-crawling vehicle, but more of a high-speed vehicle, he said in an interview with CNN. I also trail and explore and it is a very capable vehicle.

According to Rivian, the R2 and R3 can travel more than 300 miles on a full charge when purchased with the optional larger battery pack. The SUV will be able to fast charge with Tesla NACS chargers or the current industry standard his CCS chargers. Like most other automakers, Rivian plans to switch to Tesla standards.

At the time of the car announcement, Scaringe also noted that the company's plans to open a second factory in Georgia, originally announced in 2021, have been postponed. However, he did not say how long these plans would be delayed.

Scaringe said in an interview after the car launch that the Georgia location remains part of the company's strategy.

Rivians stock recently plunged after the EV maker announced that its 2024 sales will be about 50,000 units, not much higher than its 2023 sales. These new models won't go on sale until at least the first half of 2026, but that won't change things in the short term.

And Sandeep Rao, an industry analyst at Leverage Shares, pointed out in an interview with CNN that Rivian isn't actually avoiding competition by moving to a lower price point.

He said middle- and high-income people in the U.S. EV market are spoiled for choice.

For $75,000, he said, you could buy a Mercedes or BMW, a 100-year-old European powerhouse. You can buy a Tesla with 40,000.

The Rivian will also compete against luxury electric SUVs from Kia and Hyundai. But Rivian is able to set itself apart with a vehicle that's actually capable of some pretty serious off-roading that most electric SUVs don't even pretend to be able to handle.

But there's competition on the road, too, as Volkswagen Group's new Scout EV brand targets Rivian customers almost directly. Scout, which recently began building a factory in South Carolina, plans to begin delivering its off-road capable electric truck and SUV models as early as 2026, at prices similar to the Rivian R2.

Scout CEO Scott Keogh declined to name Rivian, but pointed to the benefits of Scout's established brand name. Scout was the model name for an early SUV manufactured by International His Harvester, typically known for large trucks and farm equipment.

Those who don't know [the Scout name]Keogh said in a recent interview with CNN that that's exactly what they want from brands when they investigate. They say, “Oh, look at history!” Look at the credibility and background, not the made-up name.

