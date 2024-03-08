Automaker Rivian pauses construction on $5 billion electric truck factory in Georgia





ATLANTA — Rivian Automotive's CEO announced Thursday that the electric truck maker will pause construction at its $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia to accelerate production and save costs. did.

California-based Rivian had planned to begin production of its new midsize SUV, the R2, at a plant in Georgia, east of Atlanta.State and local governments provided his $1.5 billion incentive package, the largest ever for a U.S. auto factory.

However, after the company unveiled a new SUV at Thursday's event and made the unexpected announcement of additional R3 and R3X crossover models, CEO RJ Scaringe said the R2 would be produced in Illinois instead. It said it would begin at Rivian's existing plant in Normal, state.

He said the move will allow Rivian to bring R2 to market more quickly in 2026. It will also save $2.25 billion in immediate capital expenditures, Rivian said in a news release. The company is rapidly burning through the cash it has accumulated, even though it has not met its production goals at its Illinois plant.

Scaringe said the Georgia site remains very important to us. This is the core of scaling across all these vehicles between R2, R3, and R3X. And I'm very grateful for all the partnerships that we've had there.

Rivian did not say when construction would resume at its Georgia plant, saying in a statement that “the restart of construction is expected to be delayed.”

Rivians stock soared after the company announced a new model, closing 13% higher at $12.51. That's still far below the huge stock valuation at which the company generated billions of dollars in its 2021 initial public offering. On the first day of trading for both companies, Rivian stock closed at $100.73, giving the stock market a total valuation of about $86 billion at the time. It's bigger than Ford and slightly lower than General Motors.

The factory near Social Circle is expected to eventually employ 7,500 workers and produce up to 200,000 vehicles by the completion of the first phase later this year. The planned second phase will increase production capacity by an additional 200,000 vehicles per year by 2030.

According to documents, state and local governments will purchase approximately 2,000 acres (810 hectares) of land near the Social Circle for Rivians, clearing trees and paying $100 million to purchase the cleared land. It was expected to cost more than $25 million. That work was completed and the state turned the site over to Rivian. The state has also completed most of its promised $50 million in road work. However, the Rivian Parkway sign at the new traffic light on U.S. 278 had been removed Thursday.

Rivian currently produces the R1T pickup truck, R1S SUV, and electric delivery van for commercial customers at its Illinois plant. R1 vehicles currently cost over $70,000. The original plan was to produce his low-cost R2 car in Georgia for the mass market. The first phase of Rivians' Georgia plant is expected to produce 200,000 vehicles per year, and the second phase will produce an additional 200,000 vehicles per year. The company announced last year that the first phase would begin production this year.

State and local governments have offered Rivian incentives worth an estimated $1.5 billion. The company has until 2030 to complete investments and hires under the deal, as Rivian said it would slow its pace of capital spending and neighbors opposed to developing the Georgia site filed legal challenges. Extended.

If the plant isn't eventually built, it would undermine Gov. Brian Kemp's goal of making Georgia a hub for the electric vehicle industry. The pause in Rivian stands in contrast to the rapid construction of Hyundai Motor Group's $7.6 billion electric vehicle and battery complex near Savannah. Announced in 2022, the Erabel factory could expand to 8,500 employees. The company recently announced that it aims to start production later this year instead of 2025.

Kemp's office declined to comment and referred reporters to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“Rivian reiterated its commitment to Georgia,” state officials said in a statement, adding that state and local economic development officials remain in steady communication with Rivian about its manufacturing plans in Georgia.

Joellen Ertz of Morgan Land Sky and Water Preservation, a group that has supported legal battles against construction of the Rivian project, hopes the moratorium means the plant won't be built. he said.

Artz said he's satisfied with at least the suspension.

He said drainage problems at the site have worsened since the state cut down trees and compacted the paved land for the factory's construction, causing water to pool after heavy rains. He said the state and county should have consulted with local residents and inspected the site before moving forward with Rivian's plans. She also questioned whether demand for electric vehicles justified building the factory, and said Kemp should have pulled out.

Mr. Artz could have walked away gracefully, saying, “This is not the place.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/automaker-rivian-pauses-construction-5-billion-electric-truck-107900453 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos