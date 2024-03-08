Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI secrets from Chinese company





A former Google engineer has been charged with stealing highly classified artificial intelligence technology from two Chinese companies while working undercover for them, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

According to an indictment unsealed this week, Linwei Ding stole more than 500 sensitive files related to data centers used by Google to train and host large-scale AI models.

Google hired a 38-year-old Chinese national in 2019 to help develop software for the tech company's supercomputing data centers. As part of his role, Ding accessed confidential information secretly uploaded to his account between May 21, 2022 and May 2, 2023, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said the Chinese technology company hired Ding as its chief technology officer in June 2022, less than a month after Ding began stealing data.

From October 2022 to March 2023, Mr. Ding worked from China for another company and persuaded another Google employee to regularly scan his access badge at the entrance of the company's building to gain access to Google offices. Hidden absence from.

During that time, Mr. Ding separately founded his own AI technology company and served as its CEO.

According to the indictment, Mr. Ding traveled to Beijing in late 2023 to secure funding for the company, telling prospective investors that his company would replicate a version of Google's computing power platform suited to China's national conditions. He reportedly told them he was planning to upgrade.

Google became aware of his activities when he bulk transferred files from the Google network to his personal account while in China. Less than a week after Google approached him about the move, Ding booked a one-way ticket from San Francisco to Beijing and immediately sent his boss an email announcing his resignation.

A Google spokesperson told HuffPost that the company believes this is an isolated incident and not indicative of a broader issue.

Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said the company has strict safeguards in place to prevent the theft of sensitive commercial information and trade secrets. Upon investigation, we determined that this employee had stolen numerous documents, and we immediately reported the incident to law enforcement. We are grateful to the FBI for helping protect our information, and we will continue to work closely with them.

Mr. Ding was arrested in Newark, California, on Wednesday and faces four counts of trade secret theft. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge.

Federal officials are concerned that foreign adversaries could use generated AI to engage in covert influence operations to manipulate U.S. public opinion, especially in a presidential election year. It has the potential to bring significant benefits.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the National Security Council last month that this technology has made it easier for both sophisticated and non-skilled foreign adversaries to exert malign influence. Told.

Wray said the United States has faced threats of foreign influence in the past. But this election cycle, the United States will face more adversaries moving at a faster pace and enabled by new technology.

