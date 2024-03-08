Cremorne Digital Hub scale-up positions Victoria for technology growth





Four fast-growing global technology companies are set to take part in Cremorne Digital Hub’s first scale-up program.

The University of Melbourne has welcomed the announcement that four high-growth global technology companies will join the Cremorne Digital Hub (CDH)’s first scale-up program.

The University is a founding member of the industry-led consortium selected to establish CDH, which aims to improve Cremorne's global The aim is to promote the transformation of the district into a class technology district. Other founding partners include Artesian, RMIT University and La Trobe University, and many other partners have joined CDH since its inception.

Delivered in partnership with Boab AI, the six-month scale-up program allows participants to achieve investments, form new partnerships, validate products against industry requirements, develop high-performance teams, and Helps build brand awareness. CDH's network of partners, investors, and industry advisors provides tailored support and direct connections to industry leaders.

The four companies selected to participate in the initial program are:

CADS: A platform based in Singapore. We provide personalized online learning and talent development to help organizations close skills gaps, increase data literacy, and foster data-driven cultures in the face of technological change. FCC Analytics: A Hong Kong-based platform that provides natural data. Language processing, AI “Know-Your-Customer” and anti-money laundering solutions for name screening, customer due diligence, translation monitoring, fraud management, network analysis and compliance bots. LARKI: Victoria-based software as a service (SaaS) and data platform converts his 3D laser scans of planes, drones, tripods and cars into building and neighborhood information models (BIM) for construction, permit approval , streamlining the construction process. ZEPIC: A hyper-personalized, multi-channel customer engagement experience for businesses on his SaaS platform in the US.

CDH also supported three overseas-based companies, CADS, FCC Analytics and ZEPIC, to establish footholds in the Victorian and Australian markets, strengthening the capabilities of Australia's technology industry and This will contribute to local employment.

Chair of the CDH Board, Professor Adrian Pearce from the University's School of Engineering and Information Technology, welcomed the four companies to Victoria and said he was pleased to be able to expand the translation and commercialization of digital research through the program.

“We will soon welcome the first group of the program, along with several other companies, to CDH's new flagship headquarters on Balmain Street in Cremorne,” Professor Pearce said.

“This is an important step in realizing CDH’s vision. In partnership with the highly successful Melbourne Connect Innovation District, CDH is driving Victoria’s digital transformation and positioning Australia at the forefront of the world of innovation and commercialization. It will play an important role in positioning the company on a global stage.”

